Walmart is selling a Samsung smartwatch for only $99 on the final day of the Walmart Deals event

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Few tech gadgets have impacted daily life in recent years more than smartwatches. They take all the features and usefulness of a smartphone, add a few health-tracking features, and shrink it down small enough to fit on your wrist. Thankfully, you can get a great discount on one during the Walmart Deals event , which ends today. This deal is one to watch.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic is on sale for only $99, which is a $50 discount off the regular price. Although this smartwatch can connect with any smartphone, its features really come to light when used in conjunction with the popular Samsung Galaxy line of smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic, $99 (was $149) at Walmart

This smartwatch has over 1,500 perfect ratings from Walmart shoppers, and they're enthusiastic, to say the least. One reviewer called the watch "solid as can be." Another described it as the most "classic watch of all time" while also claiming "the best quality of the watch is the easy payment feature." The balance of durability and useful features seem to impress a lot of buyers.

A number of users praised the watch's rotating bezel, which helps the user scroll through on-screen options. One said "the bezel is my favorite part" adding "it just feels nice to rotate."