Samsung just announced a pretty big software upgrade for its completely wireless earbuds--Galaxy Buds 2 Pro--and its Galaxy Watch series smartwatch lineup.

The updates bring new features to the accessories that enhance the camera experience on Samsung’s smartphones, such as the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4.

Let’s take a closer look at what’s new and when you can expect to see it on your Samsung (SSNLF) earbuds or smartwatch.

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Get 360-Degree Audio Recording

If you have a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and a Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Z Flip 4, you’ll soon have access to a new 360 Audio Recording feature.

Essentially, when you’re wearing your Buds 2 Pro and recording video on the Fold 4 or Flip 4, the audio being captured will come from the earbuds. More specifically, audio is recorded using one mic from each earbud, creating a 360-degree sound stage.

When you watch the recorded video with your earbuds, you’ll then hear all audio captured in a 360-degree radius--which should lead to some pretty cool videos at places like concerts or even a sporting event.

The update to the Buds 2 Pro and Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 is “progressively” rolling out now. It may take a few days or even a week or two before you see it though.

If you already have a compatible Galaxy phone, you can pick up the Buds 2 Pro for $189 from Samsung directly. That's a $40 savings on Samsung's flagship earbuds.

Galaxy Watch 4 And Watch 5 Get a Better Camera App

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5 smartwatches are also getting an update that will be available on Feb. 2, the day after Samsung’s first Unpacked event of 2023.

During that event Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S23 lineup, and is even accepting reservations for the new phones right now. In exchange for indicating your interest, you’ll get up to $100 in Samsung credits when you preorder one of the new phones.

Back to the smartwatch update, though. The Watch 4 and Watch 5 already have a basic camera app that allows you to control your Samsung phone’s camera. For instance, you can use the watch app as a remote shutter to take photos or start recording video on your phone--hands free.

The upcoming update, however, adds the ability to control the zoom level of the Galaxy phone’s camera directly from your watch. Samsung notes you can pinch-to-zoom on the watch’s display or use the rotating bezel to zoom in or out as you frame your shot.

You’ll need to have the Galaxy Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro, Watch 4 or Watch 4 Classic along with a Galaxy phone running OneUI 5.1--which isn’t out yet. Presumably, it’ll launch on or around Feb. 2.

Samsung’s also discounting the Galaxy Watch 5 line right now. Meaning you can get a Watch 5 for as low as $84.99 or the Watch 5 Pro from $179.99 with an eligible device trade-in.

