Google Pixel Watch vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: Which is Right For You?

Google’s Pixel Watch is an impressive first attempt at a smartwatch in a market where Android smartphone owners don’t have many options. Prior to the Pixel Watch, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch lineup was the only real option for smartwatch users who wanted a current device that takes advantage of WearOS 3 and all it offers.

With Android users with more viable options than ever right now, it’s a good idea to do some research and figure out which one is best for you. And that’s precisely what we’re here for.

You Should get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 if…

You’re Already Invested in Samsung’s Ecosystem

Just like Apple (AAPL) and now Google (GOOGL) , Samsung (SSNLF) has its own ecosystem of products and services that integrate with one another to create a seamless experience. If you already have a Samsung Galaxy phone and perhaps the latest Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, then sticking with a Galaxy Watch 5 or Watch 5 Pro makes a lot of sense.

Even though the Galaxy Watch5 lineup runs WearOS 3, which is made by Google, it’s optimized by Samsung, which means the app icons, interface, and Samsung apps themselves are going to be something you’re already familiar with.

Granted, the Pixel Watch uses the same Google and WearOS apps that the Galaxy Watch5 does, but Samsung adds its own layer of apps and tools that will make Samsung users feel right at home.

Additionally, some aspects of the experience are optimized for use with more Samsung devices. For instance, there’s a widget built into the Galaxy Watch 5’s interface that lets you control your Samsung Galaxy Buds without having to set up or install anything extra.

You Value Battery Life Above all Else

The Pixel Watch has up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge. That’s good enough to get through a full day of use and track one night of sleep. For some, that’s just fine. However, for those who want more battery life or don’t want to worry about squeezing in an end-of-day workout with a low battery, then the Galaxy Watch 5 is a better choice.

Both the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro should easily last you through two solid days of use, with the 5 Pro lasting into the third day — if not longer.

Remembering to charge your smartwatch or to pack a charger before a weekend away isn’t fun, and while the Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro don’t completely eliminate that, they do take away some of that stress.

You Don’t Trust Google Quite yet

First-generation devices like the Pixel Watch are never perfect. For instance, the Pixel Watch doesn’t have Fitbit’s automatic workout detection that Fitbit users know and love. Or what about the fact that battery life isn’t what some had hoped?

Then there’s the fact that Pixel Watch bands use a special connector to be attached to the watch, and that’s sure to rub people the wrong way. Samsung’s watches, on the other wrist, er, hand, support any standard 20mm band.

Even though Google had a roadmap laid out for it by Samsung and Apple about what it takes to make a reliable and useful smartwatch, that doesn’t guarantee a perfect product right out of the gate.

You Should get the Google Pixel Watch if…

You Like Fitbit’s Health and Fitness Tracking Features

We’re finally seeing Google integrate Fitbit into some of its own products after the Android maker acquired the fitness company in early 2012.

The Pixel Watch uses Fitbit’s activity tracking features, including heart rate monitoring, step counting and sleep tracking, among all of the other health-related stats Fitbit keeps tabs on.

In fact, when you buy a Pixel Watch you get 6 months of Fitbit Premium for free. The trial subscription unlocks deeper insights into things like your sleeping habits and provides you with workouts and health trends for the last 90 days.

If you’ve used Fitbit in the past, or are currently using Fitbit to track your activities, the Pixel Watch is where it’s at.

You Want a Smartwatch Directly From the Source

As with Google’s Pixel phones, using the Pixel Watch gives you a smartwatch experience directly from the maker of Android and WearOS software and, now, hardware. The benefits of this are wide-ranging, but the gist of it is this: You’ll get software updates faster and the hardware is almost guaranteed to be supported well into the future.

Samsung has done a good job supporting older smartwatches, but with the Pixel Watch’s first-party software support from Google and WearOS, you’re likely to get new features and capabilities before Samsungs.

In addition to more timely software updates, you’ll also be free of any changes and tweaks to the interface that Samsung is known for making. The Pixel Watch is the best route for those who want a clean Google experience.

You Want a Subtle, yet Elegantly Designed Watch

There’s no denying that Samsung and Google took two completely different approaches to the design of their respective devices. Samsung’s Galaxy Watches have a bigger, more industrial look and feel to them while the Pixel Watch has a more refined approach.

The Pixel Watch is thinner and has a smaller overall design than the Galaxy Watch 5, for instance. And when you start to look at the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, then you really appreciate the approach to a more minimal design with the Pixel Watch.

The only downside? Battery life is good enough for a single day’s use on the Pixel Watch, whereas you’re going to get double that on the Galaxy Watch 5.

Galaxy Watch 5 vs Pixel Watch: Let’s Recap

So yes, both the Galaxy Watch 5 and Pixel Watch are excellent smartwatches that work with Android phones. The key difference here though is that Samsung’s been perfecting its smartwatches for many years, and Google’s still a newcomer in this space … at least when it comes to hardware.

The Pixel Watch very much feels like a first-generation device, but there’s something appealing about that fact. You get a device that’s reliable, but also will change over the coming weeks and months thanks to software updates. It’s subjectively a better looking watch with its more polished design. And on top of that, it’s a Fitbit device for activity tracking, which adds value and brings expertise to the Pixel Watch when it comes to your health.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 has better battery life, a more industrial design — especially for the Watch 5 Pro — and has gone through the growing pains that the Pixel Watch will soon face. But, it relies a lot on Samsung’s apps and services, and to some, that’s a turn off.

For a pure WearOS experience, the Pixel Watch can’t be beat. For a more refined, if not bloated at times, smartwatch experience, the Galaxy Watch 5 is where it’s at.

Galaxy Watch 5 Pixel Watch Display 40mm or 44mm Super AMOLED Always-On Display 41mm AMOLED Always-On Display Sensors BioActive Sensor for activity tracking, sleep tracking, heart rate, ECG, skin temperature and blood oxygen measurements. Custom sensor stack for activity tracking, sleep tracking, heart rate, and ECG. Processor 1.18Ghz dual-core processor Exynos 9110 system-on-a-chip with a Cortex M33 co-processor Software WearOS by Google 3.5 with a Samsung One UI Interface WearOS by Google 3.5 Battery 276mAh or 397mAh Lithium Ion Battery 294mAh Lithium Ion Battery Connectivity Wi-Fi/Bluetooth or Wi-Fi/Bluetooth + LTE Wi-Fi/Bluetooth or Wi-Fi/Bluetooth + LTE Storage 16GB 32GB Colors Graphite, Pink Gold, Sapphire, or Silver Champagne Gold, Matte Black, or Polished Silver Pricing Starting at $279.99 Starting at $349.99

