Save on the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Buds

Christmas is just a few days away and New Year’s Eve is around the corner--before we know it, 2023 will be here. Before the year closes out, Samsung is offering yet another set of deals.

Samsung is focusing on some fitness and wellness New Year’s Resolutions, as they focus on some core gym must-haves like smartwatches and earbuds.

The Galaxy Watch 5 was one of our best tested smartwatches for Android phones this year, and Galaxy Buds are the perfect accessory, especially with these sales.

We’re going to outline some of the deals below, which will last until Jan. 1, 2023.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Samsung’s flagship earbuds come in a lovely shade of purple, boast strong, vibrant sound, and offer two listening modes that you can toggle between. At $50 off for $179, these could be a great companion for morning runs or cycles as you push to set a new personal record. The earbuds are just as good for wearing in the office or at home when you need to block out noise.

Who should buy the Galaxy Buds Pro 2? These are best for folks who are in the Galaxy ecosystem since some features, like support for Hi-Fi audio, are only available with those devices.

If you’re alright without a listening mode like active noise cancelation, Samsung entry-level Galaxy Buds 2 are an excellent option for folks with a Galaxy phone. Buds2 are quite compact with multiple ear-tips to swap between, and these are some of the lightest earbuds that Samsung has ever developed. Plus, they come in a few fun shades, and you can customize the listening experience with an equalizer via the companion app.

Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch 5 is an excellent option for Android users, and it hasn't changed a whole lot from the original. We found during testing that the battery can stretch to well over a day, and the wearOS powered by Samsung interface is easy enough to navigate, especially on the 40mm screen size. You also get a bevy of health and fitness features, plus some communication ones.

As the name suggests, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro steps things up a bit with a more durable display, a titanium case, a larger 590mAh battery, and stand-alone GPS. Unlike the standard Watch 5, this only comes in one size which is 45-millimeters as well. Right now, it’s discounted by a full $50 for the Bluetooth model or $70 for the watch with LTE connectivity. It can track all sorts of health metrics and really any type of workout, as well as those communication features from wearOS.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.