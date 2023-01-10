Samsung’s Next Galaxy Unpacked Is Set For Feb. 1

It wouldn’t be a proper start to 2023 in the tech world without a Samsung event and like clockwork that spot is being filled.

Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event is set for Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. Eastern and will likely be used as the stage for the tech giant to unveil its latest set of smartphones. The event will be streamed online and for the first time since before the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be an in-person component.

Historically the early Spring--or in actuality late Winter--event is used to unveil the next generation of Galaxy S smartphones. In 2022, Samsung showed off the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra along with some accessories like new Galaxy Buds.

For this event on Feb. 1 2023, Samsung (SSNLF) is likely sticking to tradition. The teaser invite depicts three spotlights which are set up in the same orientation as the triple camera rear system on the Galaxy S smartphones.

With three circles, we’re expecting three phones and a focus on cameras. Samsung will likely unveil the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The latter, as the flagship, will likely take its cameras to the next level to further improve the images it can capture and to stretch Space Zoom even farther.

In typical Samsung fashion, they’re wasting no time and allowing you to reserve whatever ‘the next big thing’ that they’re showing off is. The best part is that this pre-reserve is free, with no commitment required. Just share your name and email to get on the list and you’ll unlock two exclusive offers.

If you reserve by Feb. 1, presumably before the event kicks off, you’re eligible for a $50 Samsung Credit if you preorder one device and a $100 Samsung Credit if you preorder two devices. This means you can score an accessory for free or at a significant discount.

Since there is no commitment to purchase the device, it is a good idea to pre-reserve even if you’re only a little bit interested. Once the devices are unveiled and preorders open, you’ll also be able to stack this Samsung credit for a trade-in deal. Historically, like with the Galaxy Z Fold 4, you could trade in almost any smartphone for a significant amount off.

Along with being free to take part in this deal, you’ll also be first in line for getting the new devices. Of course, stick with TheStreet Deals for the full story on Feb. 1 with what Samsung announces.

