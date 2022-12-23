Samsung’s been known to drop some special edition devices in year’s past and timed for the holidays, the technology giant is going a little bit of a different route.

Rather than drop a custom out-of-this-world edition of the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung released the Star Wars Galactic Holiday edition accessory collection. Let us jump into hyperspace and walk through the collection.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

If you want to have it all--like Samsung’s forthcoming Pokémon collection--the Star Wars Bundle Pack is the best choice. It also makes sense if you’re all in on Samsung with a Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5, and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

You get two cases for the Galaxy Z Flip 4--one that’s clear with an overlay of Star Wars graphics and a metal ring, and another that’s complete with a strap for easy carrying. Most importantly though, that strap has the schematic for the Millennium Falcon. You also get a Star Wars themed band for the Galaxy Watch 5, along with a matching bumper. Lastly, it comes with a cute for the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro which features a Storm Trooper rocking a Santa hat.

You can score all of this, along with some stickers, in a gift box for $149.99 with free shipping. But if you’re after just the individual accessories themselves, Samsung is doing just that.

If you’re curious on how well the Galaxy Z Flip 4 performs, you can see our full review here.

Prices and deals are accurate at time of publishing.