Samsung Kicks Off Black Friday Early With Savings on Galaxy Phones

Samsung is no stranger to offering deals, and after a few “Discover” events and an aptly named “Samsung Week” celebrating discounts on nearly all products, the technology giant is starting Black Friday early.

While the shopping holiday doesn’t officially occur until Nov. 29, Samsung’s kicking off deals early and we’re providing early access to the best of savings across Galaxy phones. And this stretches if you want a folding Galaxy Z Flip 4 or a classic candy-bar phone like the S21 FE.

So ahead we’re breaking up these exclusive early Black Friday deals on Samsung ( (SSNLF) ) Galaxy phones, tablets, and earbuds.

No doubt about it, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 feels more ready for primetime than any other large screen foldable that has hit the market before it. You can read our full review here, but we ultimately liked the versatility of it and the continued improvements to the software experience.

During this early access sale, Samsung is offering two deals: You can get $350 off the $1,699 MSRP and up to $600 off with the trade-in of an eligible device. Or you can just take $450 off the MSRP without trading in a device.

If you’ve been waiting to get a folding smartphone, this certainly sweetens the deal and makes the Z Fold 4 more affordable.

If you’ve been wanting to get the compact folding smartphone -- aka the Galaxy Z Flip 4 -- now is a pretty good time. With no device trade-in, Samsung will take $200 off the $999 MSRP of the Z Flip 4. Or you can get up to $600 off with a trade-in and $150 off the overall cost. And you can see our full thoughts on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 here.

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 trio of smartphones have been on the market since Feb. of 2022, but thanks to modern designs, zippy processors, and optimized software they’re all still chugging along.

And right now, you can score savings across all three of the main models. For instance, the Galaxy S22 Ultra with a vibrant, crisp 6.8-inch display and four main cameras is $225 off the MSRP. But you can additionally get up to $600 off with an eligible device trade-in. For a $1,199 smartphone at full price, you can get quite a bit off.

If you don’t need four cameras or the brightest screen in Samsung’s lineup, the Galaxy S22 and S22+ are excellent smartphones. They’re smaller at 6.1-inch on the S22 and 6.6-inch on the S22+. These both deliver a zippy experience and have recently received software upgrades to improve photography at night.

During this early sale window, the Galaxy S22 is $75 off and Samsung will give you up to an additional $400 off with eligible device trade-in. With the S22+, it’s $150 off and you can get up to $500 off with an eligible trade-in.

The Galaxy S21 FE is a fairly interesting device that sits below the base S22 and pulls together a mix of features from the S21 family. As a normally $699 device, Samsung will let you take up to $350 off with an eligible device trade-in and is discounting it by $100. So at $599 it offers 128GB of internal storage, which should be plenty for apps and snapping photos. You can also shoot and record with a versatile three camera system on the back.

Samsung is still one of the main players in the Android tablet space and the Galaxy Tab S8 is the latest offering. These offer sharp, vibrant displays, a multitude of software features, and fast processors to keep everything running smoothly. Right now, you can save up to $300 instantly on a few of the S8 models.

The latest earbuds in the Galaxy Buds family offer a refined design for a more comfortable fit in ear, longer battery life, and they support higher-quality audio when connected to a Galaxy device. While the Buds 2 Pro are discounted themselves, you can get a wireless charger with them for free.

