Samsung’s highly anticipated Freestyle Gen 2 projector is finally available for pre-order

It’s time for take two on Samsung’s ultra-compact, place-a-screen-on-any-surface Freestyle projector. Officially teased and promised at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show, Samsung is finally unveiling the Freestyle Gen 2 and opening up preorders if you’re already sold.

For Generation 2, the Freestyle is sticking with an $800 price and a nearly identical design. What is new, though, is a faster processor and some new gaming chops, which makes this more than just up to a 100-inch screen to watch your favorite flick on.

Of course, Samsung’s also pairing the preorder window with a deal. Ahead we’re breaking down how to preorder and everything new with Samsung’s Freestyle Gen 2.

How to preorder Samsung's The Freestyle Gen 2

Samsung's The Freestyle Gen 2 sticks with the same design as the original. Samsung

Samsung’s Freestyle Gen 2 is up for preorder at $800 and will begin shipping on August 31. That’s the same price as the original when it first launched, and no price hike is a good thing.

Furthermore, if you preorder by the end of the day on August 30, 2023, you’ll score a free case for The Freestyle. It’s a $60 value and lets you add a pop of color to Samsung’s projector, which only comes in a sleek shade of white. If you plan on bringing The Freestyle outdoors—potentially to a park or projecting it on the side of your house—the case makes it safe to do so as it’s IP55 rated for resistance against water and dust.

If you’re not interested in the new gaming experiences, Samsung’s original Freestyle projector will still be sold at retailers like Amazon for a lower price of $600. In fact, the first-generation is discounted to $598 at Amazon right now.

Samsung The Freestyle Gen 2: What you need to know