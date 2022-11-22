Save on Samsung Certified Renewed Phones Ahead of Black Friday

After a deal that’s good for you and good for the planet? Well, Samsung’s Certified Renewed shop is well worth a look. Essentially, these are Galaxy phones that Samsung (SSNGY) has checked, repacked, and are now offering at discounts.

Those discounts and sale prices are growing larger as we approach Black Friday as well. For instance, you can score a Galaxy S21 Ultra for just $850 and can get that price lower with an eligible device trade-in.

The Scoop on Samsung Certified Renewed

So what makes a device a Certified Renewed device? It starts with a 132-point inspection done by Samsung and this encompasses all aspects of the device. This way, when you get it, you’ll get the proper experience as you’d expect.

Additionally, if a part needs to be replaced, it’s swapped for a Samsung official one. All of these certified renewed phones have a fresh battery and a new IMEI assigned as well.

Best Deals on Samsung Certified Renewed Phones

Ahead we outline some of the best deals on Samsung Certified Renewed devices-- specifically from the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy Note families. Keep in mind that with an eligible device trade-in, you can save additional money and bring the overall cost down.

And if you’re alright with a Galaxy S20+, that’s down to just $500 for a flagship smartphone.

