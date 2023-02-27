If robot vacuums aren't your thing--whether it's because of your floor types or number of pets--you can still enjoy some of the perks of a robot vacuum with Samsung's latest Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum.

Samsung's brought one of the more helpful aspects of a robot-vacuum to this upright vacuum as it will self-empty in the included docking station.

The Bespoke Jet--yes of the same family as the customized phones, refrigerators, and laundry units--is a fancy stick vacuum with a clean station. While it normally costs a pricey $899.99, it's $450 off at just $449.99

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

With such a high price tag, what makes this special? When you dock the Bespoke Jet in the base, it recharges the vacuum and empties the onboard container. We've been testing this vacuum, and we'll soon be writing a full review.

Unlike other vacuums that require you to purchase more attachments, Samsung (SSNLF) ships the Bespoke Jet with a separate carrying cradle. This can hold the included attachments--crevice tool, pet tool, and combination tool--but also charges the included second battery.

As for vacuuming, the Bespoke Jet as a whole is modern and lightweight enough to easily maneuver around tight spaces. It also is quite powerful with suction at up to 210AW of power from Samsung’s HexaJet Motor. The Bespoke Jet is good against dust particles with a five-layer filtration system.

This $450 discount amounts to over 50% off which brings this down to all time low. So while it’s still an elegant vacuum, it’s a more affordable one when you factor in the two batteries, a cradle system with attachments, and a unique dock.

Safe to say you won’t be hiding this one away in a storage closet with the other brooms. You can score the Bepoke Jet with the Clean Station at Samsung for just $449.99 in Woody Green, Misty White, or Midnight Blue.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.