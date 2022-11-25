If robot vacuums aren't your thing--whether it's because of your floor types or number of pets--you can still enjoy some of the perks of a robot vacuum with Samsung's latest Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum.

One of the more helpful aspects of a robot vacuum is the self-emptying base, so with Samsung’s latest design, it's brought that same level of cleanliness to a very elegant cordless stick vacuum.

The Bespoke Jet--yes of the same family as the customized phones, refrigerators, and laundry units--is a fancy stick vacuum with a clean station. And for Black Friday 2022, it’s seeing a sharp $300 discount in the Woody Green design.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Price: $599.99, originally $899.99

With such a high price tag, what makes this special? When you dock the Bespoke Jet in the base, it recharges the vacuum and empties the onboard container. We've been testing this vacuum, and we'll soon be writing a full review.

Unlike other vacuums that require you to purchase more attachments, Samsung (SSNLF) ships the Bespoke Jet with a separate carrying cradle. This can hold the included attachments--crevice tool, pet tool, and combination tool--but also charges the included second battery.

As for vacuuming, the Bespoke Jet as a whole is modern and lightweight enough to easily maneuver around tight spaces. It also is quite powerful with suction at up to 210AW of power from Samsung’s HexaJet Motor. The Bespoke Jet is good against dust particles with a five-layer filtration system.

This $300 discount amounts to 33% off which brings this down to all time low. So while it’s still an elegant vacuum, it’s a more affordable one when you factor in the two batteries, a cradle system with attachments, and a unique dock.

Safe to say you won’t be hiding this one away in a storage closet with the other brooms. Additionally, if you’re cool with an open-box, that brings the price down to $449.99--a full $450 off.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.