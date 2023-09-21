You can save up to $1,400 on this 85-inch Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Samsung’s been on a roll with excellent savings across nearly all of its TV products—Frame TV and OLEDs included—but now we’re highlighting a double discount on the heart of the brands' TV offerings.

Neo QLED, truthfully Samsung’s bread and butter, pairs thousands of miniature LEDs that pass through filters, including a QLED one, to create immersive visuals. Unlike OLEDs that could struggle to get super bright, Neo QLEDs of all sizes pack a punch with extremely high peak brightness levels.

Right now, a massive 85-inch QN90C Neo QLED 4K that normally goes for $4,800 is down to just $3,500. That’s a rare instantaneous $1,300 off, but if you’re upgrading from an older TV, you can score an additional $100 off, and Samsung will even properly dispose of it for you.

85-inch QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV, $3,500 (was $4,800) at Samsung

Make no mistake about it, an 85-inch TV will quickly become the centerpiece of your home entertainment setup. You’ll likely want to measure twice to ensure you have room on your home entertainment cabinet or enough wall space to mount this one properly. Thanks to an anti-glare coating that ensures a clear view regardless of your sight line, it's also pretty versatile in the rooms it can go in.

Since it’s a 4K TV, Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor will upscale all content to ensure it looks great here. So if you’re watching an episode of Ahsoka from Disney+ or the latest match on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, Samsung will work to make it shine. That includes punching up the colors with extra vibrancy and replacing potential fuzziness with crisp details.

Apple TV and Disney+ are just a few streaming services and applications that come standard on the QN90C thanks to the Tizen smart interface. There, you can also find apps for music streaming services, digital fitness classes, and other major streaming services. This way if you don’t have an Apple TV 4K or Fire TV Stick, you can still stream your favorite shows right after setup.

While you get that instant $1,300 off, you can save an additional $100 if you have an older TV to trade in. On Samsung’s site , select the trade-in option, then your model, and enter the year it was made. From there, Samsung will offer up to $100 and come pick up the TV to recycle it properly.

Samsung has a long history of making great TVs, both in our testing and the American Customer Satisfaction Index just ranked Samsung number one in Overall Product Quality for TVs for the second year.

You can score Samsung’s 85-inch QN90C here for just $3,500 , but you can also save on some additional Neo QLED models. We’re including some below that are both smaller in size.

43-inch Samsung QN90C, $1,100 (was $1,200) at Samsung

50-inch Samsung QN90C, $1,300 (was $1,600) at Samsung

55-inch Samsung QN90C, $1,600 (was $2,000) at Samsung

65-inch Samsung QN90C, $1,900 (was $2,800) at Samsung

75-inch Samsung QN90C, $2,600 (was $3,300) at Samsung

