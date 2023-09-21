You can save up to $1,400 on this 85-inch Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
Samsung’s been on a roll with excellent savings across nearly all of its TV products—Frame TV and OLEDs included—but now we’re highlighting a double discount on the heart of the brands' TV offerings.
Neo QLED, truthfully Samsung’s bread and butter, pairs thousands of miniature LEDs that pass through filters, including a QLED one, to create immersive visuals. Unlike OLEDs that could struggle to get super bright, Neo QLEDs of all sizes pack a punch with extremely high peak brightness levels.
Right now, a massive
85-inch QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV, $3,500 (was $4,800) at
Samsung
Make no mistake about it, an 85-inch TV will quickly become the centerpiece of your home entertainment setup. You’ll likely want to measure twice to ensure you have room on your home entertainment cabinet or enough wall space to mount this one properly. Thanks to an anti-glare coating that ensures a clear view regardless of your sight line, it's also pretty versatile in the rooms it can go in.
Since it’s a 4K TV, Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor will upscale all content to ensure it looks great here. So if you’re watching an episode of
Apple TV and Disney+ are just a few streaming services and applications that come standard on the
While you get that instant $1,300 off, you can save an additional $100 if you have an older TV to trade in.
Samsung has a long history of making great TVs, both in our testing and the American Customer Satisfaction Index just ranked Samsung number one in Overall Product Quality for TVs for the second year.
You can score
- 43-inch Samsung QN90C, $1,100 (was $1,200) at
Samsung
- 50-inch Samsung QN90C, $1,300 (was $1,600) at
Samsung
- 55-inch Samsung QN90C, $1,600 (was $2,000) at
Samsung
- 65-inch Samsung QN90C, $1,900 (was $2,800) at
Samsung
- 75-inch Samsung QN90C, $2,600 (was $3,300) at
Samsung
Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.
