A top-selling Samsonite suitcase shoppers take 'all over the world' is $85 off just in time for holiday travel

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Anyone traveling for the holidays should have a piece of high-quality luggage they’re confident is secure enough to keep their belongings safe. The good news is, it’s not too late to get one in time, and there are plenty of options on sale at Amazon that fit the bill, including a top-rated checked suitcase. Plus, with a Prime membership, it will arrive in two days, giving you plenty of time to prepare before traveling for Christmas and New Year’s.

The Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage is the second bestseller in Amazon’s suitcase category and is designed for long trips or for anyone who tends to overpack. It measures 28- x 19.75 x 12.5-inches, which means it’s counted as a checked bag by most airlines, and it offers an additional 1.5-inch expansion so you can fit a few extra pieces of clothing inside when needed. Right now, it’s on sale for just $147, an $85 discount, which is the lowest price it has been in 30 days. That’s also significantly cheaper than the last time we saw it on sale in April.

Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage, $147 (was $310) at Amazon

Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage Amazon

Along with a durable outer shell, this suitcase features four multi-directional wheels and a retractable handle, making it easy to maneuver. To give you more peace of mind while taking it through airports, it has a TSA-approved lock on the side to add an extra layer of protection. This is great if you’re planning to travel with expensive gifts.

Over 15,600 people have given this suitcase a five-star rating, and one person said it “fits everything you could need for a week plus.” If you’re questioning its longevity, rest easy knowing it comes with a limited 10-year warranty that the brand says covers “defects in materials and workmanship.”

“I had the same model suitcase as this for 15 years and took it all over the world with me,” another reviewer wrote . “When the zipper finally broke, I simply ordered another. [It’s] lightweight, easily recognizable, [and I] love it.”