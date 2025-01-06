Amazon is selling a $410 2-piece Samsonite luggage set for only $175, and shoppers say it's 'durable and handy'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

A vacation without the proper luggage can truly make or break your trip. That's why it is important to have the necessary backpacks, tote bags, rolling suitcases, and duffel bags ready for your next adventure. If you are in the market for a new luggage set, look no further than this deal we found at Amazon.

The Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside 2-Piece Luggage Set is currently on sale for just $175. The set includes a 20-inch carry-on suitcase and a 24-inch medium-sized suitcase that can be used for a weekend getaway or long excursion. Whatever kind of trip you have planned for 2025, this luggage set will help make traveling a breeze.

If you are looking for a sleek and practical luggage set, this one is ideal for you. Each suitcase is made of a scratch-resistant polycarbonate material that offers a brushed-texture shell, which protects your suitcase from dings and scratches. You'll also find that they feature oversized 360-degree dual spinner wheels, TSA-approved locks, adjustable ergonomic handles, and expanded storage capacity. With over 5,500 five-star ratings, this luggage set is loved by travelers everywhere.

"Love this luggage set," wrote one shopper. "Very sleek and pretty. Rolls great. Have traveled with them a lot and they’ve held up exceptionally well."

Another shopper wrote that it's, "durable and handy travel luggage. I love the color, lightweight and very easy to carry."

This suitcase duo is available in three color options at the $175 price tag — midnight black, arrow red, and vita olive. Inside each piece of luggage, you'll find a full-zip mesh divider, elastic cross straps, and a fully lined interior. Let's not forget about the battery pouch and built-in USB charger that is compatible with most batteries to keep your devices fully charged.

"Perfect, perfect, perfect," wrote a third shopper. "This set has a hard shell outside instead of a durable fabric and I like that because you can wipe this clean and not pick up 1,000 germs. The wheels are super easy to move (like with just a finger) and it has a zero turn radius. I don’t purchase luggage often, but this was definitely worth it."