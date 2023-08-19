A Samsonite suitcase with 10,000 ratings ‘holds so much stuff,’ and is $108 off at Amazon

Whether you’re embarking on a long road trip or planning a flight, having a quality suitcase makes all the difference in ensuring your items are secure. And if you have any worn-out bags, it’s best to start thinking about replacing them before your next adventure.

The Samsonite Freeform Large Suitcase offers plenty of space for a multi-day trip thanks to its 28–inch expandable design and zip compartments that are great for separating clean and dirty laundry. Its durable exterior is scratch-resistant and made to withstand the test of time. The brand even backs it with a 10-year limited warranty.

Right now, you can add it to your cart for just $162, which is a whopping $108 off the original price. It’s such a great deal that it’s cheaper than purchasing the smaller 21-inch carry-on bag, so you might as well make the upgrade and grant yourself a little more room while packing.

Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Checked-Large Suitcase, $162 (was $270) at Amazon

The popular suitcase is lightweight and has all the features you’d expect like an extractible handle, double spinner wheels, and a TSA combination lock. These details might seem small, but they make the bag easy to maneuver and protect your belongings while on the go. It’s discounted the most in this white shade, but also comes in a variety of colors like navy, red, sage green, and amethyst purple among others.

That’s why the bag has more than 8,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. One person said , “it's sturdy and lasts for many years.”

“I LOVE this suitcase! It glides so easy and holds SO much stuff,” another reviewer wrote. “I packed for two weeks in Hawaii with just this suitcase and my carry-on personal bag!”

If there’s one thing you should splurge on before embarking on a trip, it’s quality luggage. Take advantage of this surprising Samsonite deal while the checked bag is on sale for 40% off.

