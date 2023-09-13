A Samsonite suitcase that 'fits way more than expected' is currently $114 off at Amazon

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Don’t wait until the last minute to decide you need new luggage, especially when you can plan ahead now by getting a great deal on a Samsonite suitcase on Amazon.

Editor's note: Since originally publishing this story, stock has sold out and prices have increased for several colors. These are the biggest deals still available on Amazon for this Samsonite suitcase as of update:

The Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Suitcase is on sale in several colors, with the biggest markdown on the “Emerald Green” for a whopping $114 off, making it $126—the lowest price it has been in 30 days. This 24-inch bag has a spacious interior that shoppers say “fits way more than expected” and a durable exterior that’s made to withstand the test of time.

Inside, there’s a main compartment for clothes with security straps and a large zip pocket for keeping dirty clothes or shoes separate from everything else. There’s also a smaller zip pouch that’s ideal for holding toiletries or other small essentials you don’t want getting lost in your wardrobe. This makes it easy to stay organized while traveling and allows you to find exactly what you’re looking for without emptying the entire suitcase. Everything will be safe and sound protected by the outer shell that’s made of scratch-resistant polycarb.

As if this checked bag couldn’t get any more convenient, it also has four multi-directional wheels and a retractable handle. Its TSA lock provides additional security against theft and gives you peace of mind while checking luggage.

Over 2,000 people have given this suitcase a five-star rating and several shoppers claim it’s the “best luggage” they’ve ever owned.

“I have purchased many suitcase sets and individual luggage from various stores, [and] I am so happy with this luggage,” wrote one reviewer . “I finally just used it a few weeks ago and the luggage still looks brand new even going on four different flights.”

Follow suit with thousands of other people and make the switch to Samsonite luggage while the Centric 2 Suitcase is on sale for up to 47% less.

