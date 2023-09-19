TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The first day of fall is only a few days away, so now is a great time to clean out your cabinets of mismatched food storage containers you’ve likely accumulated over the summer from backyard barbecues. Once you’ve purged your kitchen, we suggest purchasing a new, cohesive set of containers with matching lids to make it easy to find a pair.

If you’re unsure where to look or what brand to buy, you can never go wrong with the Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Containers, especially when they’re on sale. This four-pack, in particular , is 56% off for a limited time, making it just $20 (or $5 apiece).

That’s the lowest price it has been in over a year, according to Amazon price-tracking site camelcamelcamel, and these containers are known to sell out rather quickly, so don’t hesitate to grab a set. After all, it’s backed by over 66,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who swear they are “study and reliable.”

Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Containers 4-Pack, $20 (was $45) at Amazon

These dishes are microwave-, freezer-, and dishwasher-safe, making them so versatile you can use them for far more than just keeping leftovers fresh. They’re also ideal for taking soups and casseroles to dinner parties or storing dry ingredients like flour, sugar, pasta, and rice in the pantry. Each has a 4.7-cup capacity, is made of durable BPA-free plastic, and comes with a matching leak-proof lid with a silicone seal. This ensures that the food will stay securely inside the container no matter what to prevent making a mess.

There are many reasons why several people claim that these containers are “superior” to any others including for their sturdy construction, reliable seal, and overall great quality. It’s no wonder thousands of people swear by them.

“I am in the process of replacing all my storage containers with these; I cannot say enough good things about this product,” wrote one reviewer . “They have passed every test with flying colors. My family thought I was joking — in order for them to take one of these containers out of my house I require a deposit because they are that high quality! Exceeded all expectations and I wish I would have bought these sooner.”

Although this four-piece set is a great starter pack for just $20, you can also order the Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Containers in other sizes and combinations at various prices. Since you’ll likely be using them daily, you might want to consider adding the 12-piece set to your cart, too, while it’s also on sale at Amazon ahead of Prime Big Deal Days, which will take place mid-October.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.