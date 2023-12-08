Thousands of people are buying these Rubbermaid food storage containers before the holidays at under $5 apiece

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With the holiday season comes big family gatherings and multiple dinner parties with friends. And what that really means is you’re about to have a ton of leftovers in your fridge. This holiday season you’ll want the proper storage to keep that extra food as fresh as possible for longer. Instead of wasting money on cheap containers that stain, melt, and crack after just one use, invest in a quality set that’s backed by thousands of shoppers.

You can’t go wrong with Rubbermaid’s Brilliance Food Storage Containers, especially this 14-piece set that’s on sale for $32 at Amazon. It includes seven containers of various sizes and matching leakproof, airtight lids that can hold both solids and liquids without worry. They’re also great for travel and allow you to transport any dish from one kitchen to another confidently. We just recommend using an insulated cooler to help keep the food at a safe temperature while on the go.

Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Containers 14-Piece Set, $32 (was $40) at Amazon

Although there are many variations of the set available, this one in particular is ideal for anyone starting a new collection since it includes various sizes. You’ll receive two 0.5-cup, two 1.3-cup, two 3.2-cup, and one 9.6-cup containers, in addition to the lids.

Each container is made of durable BPA-free plastic that’s crystal clear and stain- and odor-resistant to ensure they look like new even after several uses. They’re also dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning and can be heated up in the microwave without warping or splattering food thanks to built-in vents under the lid latches. That’s right, unlike other types of food storage, you can microwave leftovers inside the container with the lid still secured to avoid making a mess. You can even use them to freeze leftovers since the thick walls won’t crack.

Over 10,000 people have already purchased the 14-piece set in the past 30 days to prepare for the holiday season, and more than 68,000 people have given it five stars. In terms of longevity, several reviewers claim that the containers last for “6+ years” and said they have become repeat buyers.

“These are perfect for lunch-size soup, stew, chowder, or anything else that might leak,” one shopper wrote . “The lid snaps on tightly and goes through the dishwasher without any problems. Definitely a winner.”