Amazon is selling a 4-piece sheet set for only $13 ahead of Prime Day 2024 — shoppers say it's 'soft and silky'

It's never a bad time to replace your old worn-out sheets with a brand-new set that will enhance your sleep quality. After all, new sheets are an easy and affordable way to make your bed extra comfortable, especially when you can find them on sale.

Right now, the Royale Linens Sheet Set is marked down to only $13 at Amazon ahead of Prime Day 2024, which is a 44% discount. If you're thinking this deal sounds too good to be true, you're not alone because we had to do a double-take to make sure it was real. It's rare to see a four-piece bedding set at such a low price, but luckily, this is not a drill as it ships directly from Amazon and is backed by more than 2,400 five-star ratings.

The sheet set was even featured on an Amazon Live event where host Natalie raved about it having a "hotel-luxury feel" that's made of "soft, delicious buttery material." She added, "These are going to be the highest quality of brushed microfiber available."

Royale Linens Sheet Set, $13 (was $24) at Amazon

The package comes with one white deep-pocket fitted sheet suitable for queen mattresses up to 16 inches thick, a flat sheet, and two matching pillowcases. It can also be ordered in a twin, twin XL, full, king, and California king, as well as 42 colorways at various price points.

Each piece is made of 100% brushed microfiber that's breathable, soft to the touch, and durable, making the sheets great for long-term use year-round. It's fade-, wrinkle-, and shrink-resistant and easy to care for. Simply toss them in the washing machine with mild detergent on a gentle cycle in cold water and dry them at a low temperature.

It's no wonder so many people have given these sheets a five-star rating considering they're highly sought-after and said to be "soft and silky." People even refer to them as "the best sheets" on the market due to comfort and affordability.

One shopper said , "I highly recommend these sheets and they feel expensive but aren't."