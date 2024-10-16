Macy's is selling a top-rated 'lighter than air' $130 down-alternative comforter for just $20

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

As temperatures cool, it's important to have a warm bedspread for those long winter nights. If you're looking for aa high-quality comforter but don't want to break the bank, we may have found the perfect blanket for you. It's this gorgeous down-alternative comforter that's on sale at Macy's , but only for a limited time.

The Royal Luxe Down-Alternative Comforter is just $20 right now, discounted from the original price of $130. This is the perfect bedcover for those with allergies or anyone not fond of picking up loose goosefeathers that made their way out of a down comforter.

Royal Luxe Down-Alternative Comforter, $20 (was $130) at Macy's

You won't find a better bedspread for this price anywhere. The high-quality hypoallergenic fiberfill is soft and fluffy, and allows the comforter to keep its shape. Smooth microfiber fabric covers the surface of the blanket, making it both lightweight and highly breathable. You can machine wash or dry clean the comforter without worry, as it's built to last. It's available in three sizes and a dizzying 13 colorways, so you're at no loss for options.

Macy's shoppers were shocked by the value proposition of this "lighter than air" comforter, promising "You won't be disappointed." While over 1,800 customers gave this product a perfect rating, maybe the most impactful review stated "I have bought three, and I'm about to purchase my fourth comforter. This comforter is so soft and lightweight. It's perfect for those cold winter nights as well as warm summer nights. It is my favorite comforter. I would recommend it to anyone looking for the perfect comforter."