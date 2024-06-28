Amazon is selling a Roku streaming device for only $18 before Prime Day — its lowest price in 2 years

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
Streaming services are more popular than ever these days, and luckily, you don't need a smart TV in order to watch all of your favorite shows and movies. You can access services like Netflix, Youtube, Amazon Prime, Hulu, and more at the touch of a button as long as you have the proper accessory.
Right now, Amazon is selling the
Although, it might be worth it to sign up to ensure you unlock full access to the biggest two-day sale of the year come July 16. It only costs $15 per month and includes other perks like fast, free shipping, Prime Video, Prime Gaming, and more.
Roku Express, $18 (was $30) at
Amazon
This tiny but mighty model plugs into any TV via an included high-speed HDMI cable to add the Roku experience to your entertainment system. It allows easy access to all of your favorite services in one place and requires a quick and easy setup process. All you have to do is plug it in, connect to the internet, and follow the on-screen instructions. Within just a few minutes you'll be reaping all the benefits.
Amazon Live host JD Roberto featured the device during a live event recently and called the Roku "good and very highly sought after" and raved that this is a "crazy good deal" at only $18.
"Because I'm a tech guy and because I review tech for a living...I own a couple of different Rokus and they all do different things well," Roberto said. "You can put a Roku in guest mode [for travel] and it will automatically log you out the day you check out [of a hotel]."
Roberto isn't the only one praising the streaming stick — it has racked up nearly 31,000 five-star ratings and has sold over 10,000 times in the past 30 days.
"The Roku Express is a compact yet powerful streaming device that brings a world of entertainment to your TV,"
Now is your chance to enhance your streaming experience for only $18 with the
Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.