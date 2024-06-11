Amazon's 'perfect' no. 1 bestselling luggage set with 46,000+ 5-star ratings is on sale for 50% off

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The most popular luggage set on Amazon just dropped to its lowest price of the year, and the timing couldn’t be more perfect. The year 2024 has already been a record-setting year for travel, with millions of people packing planes, trains, and highways. With packed airports and airplanes, many travelers have turned to carry-on luggage sets to quickly help them on and off the plane to get to their destination, without paying for bag fees.

The Rockland Fashion 2-Piece Softside Upright Luggage Set is the no. 1 bestselling luggage set on Amazon, with more than 46,000 five-star ratings. Featuring both a roller suitcase and a small tote (which can conveniently fit under the seat in front of you), the set is now 50% off, ringing up for just $40.

The set’s sturdy design, high-quality, and flexible fabric make it perfect for all types of travelers, and allows for easy packing of personal belongings.

Rockland Fashion 2-Piece Softside Upright Luggage Set, $40 (was $80) at Amazon

For travelers looking to bring their personality or extra flair to their luggage, the set comes in a variety of colors and patterns including Blue, Camouflage, Magenta, Orange, and more.

The main suitcase is a standard carry-on bag that can help travelers avoid paying those pesky checked bag fees, and fly comfortably knowing their personal belongings are safely in the overhead bin. The flight tote is often considered a personal item and can be placed on top of the roller, or held by the included shoulder strap.

"I am a flight attendant and it fits even in the smallest carry-on overhead bins," one shopper wrote . "The bag has enough space without being too bulky, and the larger carry-on bag fits everything I need for a week or more."

"I just ordered two of these carry-ons again after previous purchases years ago," wrote another reviewer . "I've used them for 7 to 10 day trips (I pack light). Zippers and stitching are great and they hold up well to many trips. Very affordable option that lasted for a few years of moderate use for me."