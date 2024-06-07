Amazon's no. 1 bestselling inflatable paddleboard usually costs $600, but now it's on sale for only $240

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
As temperatures continue to increase throughout the season, more and more people are planning beach days to enjoy the nice weather. Of course, a cooler and sunscreen are essential, but you also can't forget the entertainment.
If you're looking for a relaxing water activity that doesn't cost a ton of money, then look no further than the
Roc Inflatable Stand-Up Paddleboard, $240 (was $600) at
Amazon
The great thing about an inflatable paddleboard is that it's compact enough to take camping or on a tropical vacation, and it comes with everything you need for a quick setup. Its accessories kit includes a pump, safety leash, valve wrench, kayak paddle attachment, collapsible paddle, waterproof dry bag, detachable main fin, and a storage backpack. The board also features two smaller fins and an extra-wide design that provides extra stability to make it easier to be successful. It's a solid choice for anyone no matter your skill level.
For being an inflatable product, it's surprisingly durable as the brand says it's made of military-grade quad-core PVC material complete with a premium dual-layer nonslip deck pad. It can hold up to 350 pounds and is said to be 50% stronger than its competitors. It's no wonder that 8,000 shoppers have given it a perfect five-star rating or that it's a top seller on Amazon.
"I love that this kit comes with everything you need to get out on the water,"
Considering it's peak paddleboarding season, we were shocked to see a highly sought-after option like the
