Amazon's no. 1 bestselling inflatable paddleboard usually costs $600, but now it's on sale for only $240

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

As temperatures continue to increase throughout the season, more and more people are planning beach days to enjoy the nice weather. Of course, a cooler and sunscreen are essential, but you also can't forget the entertainment.

If you're looking for a relaxing water activity that doesn't cost a ton of money, then look no further than the Roc Inflatable Stand-Up Paddleboard . In a rare turn of events, this Amazon bestseller that usually costs $600 is currently on sale for only $240. That's $360 in savings and brings it to the lowest price it has ever been, according to price tracker camelcamelcamel. Over 2,000 paddleboards have already sold recently, so don't hesitate to add one or two to your cart before the deal ends.

Roc Inflatable Stand-Up Paddleboard, $240 (was $600) at Amazon

The great thing about an inflatable paddleboard is that it's compact enough to take camping or on a tropical vacation, and it comes with everything you need for a quick setup. Its accessories kit includes a pump, safety leash, valve wrench, kayak paddle attachment, collapsible paddle, waterproof dry bag, detachable main fin, and a storage backpack. The board also features two smaller fins and an extra-wide design that provides extra stability to make it easier to be successful. It's a solid choice for anyone no matter your skill level.

For being an inflatable product, it's surprisingly durable as the brand says it's made of military-grade quad-core PVC material complete with a premium dual-layer nonslip deck pad. It can hold up to 350 pounds and is said to be 50% stronger than its competitors. It's no wonder that 8,000 shoppers have given it a perfect five-star rating or that it's a top seller on Amazon.

"I love that this kit comes with everything you need to get out on the water," one reviewer said . "It was surprisingly quick and easy to inflate, thanks to the dual-action pump…the whole process took five minutes tops! Left it inflated on the back patio and set some weight on it, came back a few hours later and it was still just as I left it. Fast forward to today and the board performed great on the water! I would definitely recommend this for beginners or even more experienced paddlers."