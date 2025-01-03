Tory Burch is selling a 'beautiful' $398 shoulder bag for just $172, and shoppers say it's the 'perfect size'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

In addition to working out more and eating healthier, you may have upping your style game as another New Year's resolution. If that's the case, there's no better way to do so than to add a designer bag into the mix. Luckily, Tory Burch is having a major sale that can get you a stylish new purse for less than $200.

The Robinson Spazzolato Convertible Shoulder Bag is one of the massively discounted styles that you're going to want to add to your cart. Originally $398, the bag is marked down to $229. But that's not all — you also get an extra 25% off, making the shoulder bag only $172. Talk about a steal.

Tory Burch Robinson Spazzolato Convertible Shoulder Bag, $172 (was $398) at Tory Burch

The leather shoulder bag is versatile, stylish, and perfect for any occasion with a sleek look and smooth, rounded corners. Whether it's your go-to daily bag or you want to wear it on a night out, it has enough space for all of your essentials. At 8.3 inches long, 2.4 inches wide, and 6.1 inches tall, you can stash away your phone, wallet, and other small items with ease. It has a shoulder strap that you can adjust to your comfort and liking, turning it from a shoulder bag to a crossbody bag. Plus, the bag features stunning brass hardware and comes with a dust bag for safe-keeping when it's not in use.

It comes in 12 colors, however, you can also score a 57% discount on select hues, including pale blue, blush, yellow, and coral options.

Shoppers have nothing but amazing things to say about the shoulder bag. In the reviews, you'll see customers raving about the bag's design, quality, and size.

"I just love everything about this bag! The size is perfect, the color and design are gorgeous, and the craftsmanship is, of course, the signature Tory Burch standard," one shopper said.

"I've been eyeing this gorgeous bag for months now, and was finally able to buy it," another customer said. "It's so beautiful I now feel like I'm elevating my day-to-day looks." They also added that "it's so chic" and "the perfect size."

For a total of 57% off, the Robinson Spazzolato Convertible Shoulder Bag can be all yours. But shop it while you can! The sale won't last for long.