Walmart is selling a 'very convenient' $130 portable closet for only $40

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

As housing prices increase and square footage shrinks, closet space is becoming a scarce resource, and many people are left with less storage space. A murphy bed can help with some of those overflow items, but what about the rest? That's where a portable closet can be a lifesaver as it gives you the ability to store clothes and other items as needed.

Lucky for you, the Riousery Portable Closet is only $40 at Walmart right now. The original price was $130, so this is a great way to get organized without spending an arm and a leg. This portable closet can also work as an organizer in almost any room in the home, making it a versatile piece of furniutre.

Riousery Portable Closet, $40 (was $130) at Walmart

This lightweight wardrobe is the perfect way to organize your clothing without using up valuable closet space. It's large enough to fit a lot of clothes and shoes without stealing a lot of square footage from your bedroom. The portable closet includes hanging rods, shelves, and cubby space. Its lightweight aluminum construction allows it to be moved easily and it's easy to assemble. The dustproof breathable cover keeps the items inside clean, tidy, and protected from external moisture.

Walmart customers who purchased this portable closet were very happy with it. One said it was "easy to assemble and very convenient," adding, "we now have two of these." Another called it "great for the price." Many other shoppers were also pleased with how easy the closet was to assemble and install.