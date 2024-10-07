Walmart is selling a $130 closet organizer for only $40, and shoppers say it's 'definitely worth the price'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Organizing your clothes sometimes feels like a never-ending task, especially if you don't have a spacious closet. Lucky for you (and your clothes), we found an incredible clearance deal on a closet organizer ahead of the Walmart Deals event . Finally, you can get that disorganized closet of yours in order and do it for a great price!

The Riousery closet organizer is just $40 right now, which is an amazing $90 off the original price. This may be your best chance to organize your wardrobe without spending an arm and a leg. It can also function as secondary storage for your clothes, so it works just as well outside of your closet as it does inside.

Riousery Portable Closet, $40 (was $130) at Walmart

This product was designed with efficiency in mind, but it's not bad to look at either. The organizer includes dual rods for hanging clothes and three fabric drawers at the bottom for items that you wish to keep separate. Four spacious shelves easily fit folded clothes, shoes, or accessories. The detachable fabric cover is perfect for keeping your clothes accessible, but not visible. The entire organizer is lightweight and easy to install, making it highly portable as well. Combine it with another closet organizer for even more storage!

Walmart Customers were so pleased with this organizer that hundreds of them gave it a five-star rating. One shopper, who called it "awesome," said it was "a very good buy and easy to set up." Another buyer shared, "This closet was fairly easy to assemble. It was definitely worth the price I paid."