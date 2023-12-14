Shoppers call this video doorbell with 146,000+ five-star ratings an ‘absolute need’ — and now it’s 45% off

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Whether you’re about to hit the road for a long weekend or even just have some day trips planned this holiday season, keeping an eye on your home while you’re gone is always important. A security camera video doorbell can provide peace of mind and protection while you’re away.

And leading into the final stretch of the holiday shopping season, Amazon’s offering a major 45% discount on the bestselling Ring Video Doorbell . Plus, Prime members score free, fast shipping.

Regularly $100, $55 matches the lowest price we’ve ever tracked for Ring’s Video Doorbell. So if you’re considering upgrading your system or finally trying a Ring doorbell, now’s your chance.

Ring Video Doorbell, $55 (was $100) at Amazon

True to most other Ring devices, the Ring Video Doorbell is super-simple to set up with everything you need included in the box. You’ll get the tools and frames to mount the doorbell easily and even tilt it for a clearer view of your front stoop or walkway.

You can use the existing wiring from your classic doorbell or opt for the wire-free solution (see here for the electrical requirement) that uses the built-in rechargeable battery pack. You’ll immediately get a clear view during the day or at night from the 1080p HD camera that supports night vision. You can also pull up that live view anytime via the Ring app for Android or iOS or even from an Echo smart display or a Fire TV with the Ring integration. You can even sync it with Samsung SmartThings or a Fire TV Omni to have it show a live view when someone rings your doorbell. With so many packages being delivered nowadays, that’s pretty handy.

If you opt for a Ring Protect subscription, you’ll also gain access to other features like alerts when a package is dropped off. Even without the extra subscription, the core experience with the Ring Video Doorbell gives you peace of mind by always showing you who’s at your door, and you can even get notifications for when motion is detected. Plus, thanks to a built-in microphone and speaker, you can have a conversation with whoever is at your door. (As with any home security product, TheStreet Deals recommends turning on two-factor authentication and other advanced security options if available.)

Thousands upon thousands of shoppers love it, with more than 146,000 leaving five-star ratings. One shopper wrote: “This is an absolute NEED for every apartment/house owner … It makes me feel so much safer just knowing that I can see what is going on outside my front door without having to get close to my door.”

Another reviewer who rated this a full five stars shared that along with it being easy to use, the “camera has very good resolution and night vision.”