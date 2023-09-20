Ring’s latest Stick Up Cam Pro is its most advanced yet, with 3D Motion, Bird’s Eye View and 1080p HDR

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

During Amazon’s big hardware event on Wednesday, the Amazon-owned Ring unveiled its latest outdoor home security camera: the Stick Up Cam Pro.

As its name implies, this camera has some serious home security chops by bringing Ring’s 3D Motion sensing technology that enables an overview of activity and high-quality video.

If you’ve been looking to add a Ring camera to your setup or looking at a way to increase peace of mind at home, the $180 Stick Up Cam Pro is available for preorder from Amazon now, with deliveries starting Oct. 18.

Ring Stick Up Cam Pro, $180 at Amazon

The Ring Stick Up Cam Pro has a similar design to that of the current Stick Up Cam but looks like the older, more mature brother.

Stick Up Cam Pro has a tall cylindrical-like shape, save for the flat front, and can be mounted either from the back or placed on a stand like you can the Indoor Cam. Simply put, it looks pretty clean.

What makes the Stick Up Cam Pro, actually Pro would be the inclusion of 3D Motion and Birds Eye View, which were previously exclusive to the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired and the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 . 3D Motion is Ring’s advanced technology that makes motion alerts more accurate, helping eliminate those super annoying false motion alerts every smart security camera user knows all too well.

In addition to better motion alerts, 3D Motion maps a person or object's path in its frame of view. Those dots are placed atop a satellite map of where it’s installed, giving you a better idea and more insight into the exact path. You can also set privacy zones for areas that shouldn’t deliver alerts or be recorded.

Your view on whom or what is on your property, around your home, should be pretty clear. The Stick Up Cam Pro offers 1080p HDR video complete with Color Night Vision so it’s easier to see who or what is in the shot in color at night instead of only seeing a oftentimes blurry night vision silhouette.

The Stick Up Cam Pro will come in three different models, and picking the right one depends on how you plan to power it. There’s a battery-powered model, a solar-powered one with a mini panel, and a plug-in version that allows you to keep the Stick Up Cam Pro going by plugging it into a standard wall outlet. The plug-in and battery models are $180 each, while the solar kit costs $210.

The Stick Up Cam Pro can be used inside or outside regardless of which model you pick since all of them feature a water-resistant housing.

The Stick Up Cam Pro is shaping up, on paper at least, to be one heck of an addition to Ring’s camera lineup. We can’t wait to get our hands on one. If you feel the same way, you can preorder one now for $180 on Amazon , with deliveries starting Oct. 18.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of publishing.