Ring's Latest Video Doorbell Provides a Sharper, Wider View

Ring already makes a ton of video doorbells, which gives you, the potential purchaser, a bevy of options to pick from. There is the higher-end Video Doorbell Pro 2 and even one made for renters or apartment dwellers, but now the Amazon (AMZN) -owned brand is going back to the basics.

The Battery Doorbell Plus is a $179.99 replacement for the Video Doorbell 3 model. The change? Well, it stretches the field of view so that you can see more, potentially a package or food delivery left on your front step.

It’s up for order now at Amazon and will begin shipping on April 5th, but ahead we’re breaking everything you need to know.

Ring Video Doorbell Plus: What You Need to Know

From looks alone, you might be shocked that Ring made some big changes here. It looks like a classic video doorbell with a tall rectangle design complete with a glowing blue ring around the ringer button.

That big change though is extending the field of view from the doorbell to a full 150-degree by 150-degree (formerly the maximum from Ring was 155-degree by 90-degree). This means you can see the full body of folks at your door. Additionally, have a clear view if a dog is with the person or if a package is left.

An example view that the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus can provide. Ring

With Ring’s Advanced Motion Detection functionality--a Protect Plan is required to use this-- you can even get an alert when a delivery is made. While this is helpful on other Ring doorbells, it should be a perfect match here thanks to the wider field of view.

It’s an expanded view that is also sharper as well. Rather than opting for a standard 1080p resolution like other Ring doorbells, the Battery Doorbell Plus delivers a 1536p resolution. On paper, the result is a clearer view that is more detailed.

The last difference with the Battery Doorbell Plus is improved battery life. Yes, it still utilizes the rechargeable battery pack that works across Ring’s products, but they’re promising a longer runtime. Exactly how long remains to be seen though and the Battery Doorbell Plus can also be hardwired for an unlimited operating time.

Like other Ring doorbells all the hallmark features in terms of detection are supported here. You can still get motion alerts, use quick replies when someone is at the door, and open the live view for a live look out the camera.

Keep in mind that some of these features do require a Ring Protect plan. Those start at $3.99 a month or $39.99 a year for the basic plan which supports one Ring doorbell. Free for all though is end-to-end encryption on the Battery Doorbell Plus as well as some other Ring products.

Ring’s Battery Doorbell Plus is a big improvement in the world of recording with a larger field of view and improved resolution. This should deliver a better experience with using the video doorbell and at $179.99 it is priced pretty competitively.

It’s up for order now at Amazon for $179.99 and will launch on April 5th. We’ll be back with a full review as soon as we can.

