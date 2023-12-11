Amazon shoppers call this ‘the greatest wallet ever’ — and now you can get it for over 25% off

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

I love my Ridge wallet, and whether you’ve heard of the brand or not, you’ll likely want to hop on the trend as well. These slim, strong wallets are made with extra-durable aluminum with carbon fiber plates and hold up to 12 cards—plus, there’s plenty of room for extra cash.

While a Ridge wallet usually costs $95, Amazon has certain colorways of the Ridge Minimalist Slim Wallet starting at just $67, thanks to a 29% discount. Plus, it’ll arrive well before Christmas or the last night of Hanukkah, making it an excellent gift for someone you love—or even a present for yourself.

Prime members score free, fast shipping, and you can sign up for a free trial here if you aren’t yet subscribed. After that trial, a Prime membership is $15 a month or $139 for the year.

The Ridge Minimalist Slim Wallet With Cash Strap, $67 (was $95) at Amazon

Unlike other wallets, Ridge is all about minimalism and easy access to your cards or cash. The two aluminum ends are connected with very strong elastic and some screws. This lets the stretch to hold up to 12 cards, and on the outside, the elastic doubles as a cash strap to hold (obviously) cash, but also coupons, newspaper clippings, photos, or whatever else you wanna carry with you everywhere.

Thanks to integrated RFID blocking, your cards or personal information are protected, and there’s a lifetime guarantee, so if anything goes wrong with your wallet, the brand will be there to help.

The Ridge wallet has been purchased more than 4,000 times on Amazon in the past 30 days, and there are currently more than 14,700 perfect ratings. According to reviews, it’s been gifted dozens of times too, with one shopper sharing, “I bought this as a gift for one of my sons and now the other sons want one!”

“Believe the hype,” started one shopper who decided to make the switch after several friends bought Ridge wallets, and another wrote, “It gets the job done,” thanks to the design and high level of functionality.

“Look no further,” wrote one reviewer who continued, “This is the greatest wallet I have ever bought in my life. It’s so slim and sleek, the money band works perfectly and [there’s] no signs that it’s going to wear anytime soon, and it doesn’t scratch very easily.”

Another shopper who’s had the Ridge for a year and wishes they had purchased sooner shared, “This wallet has held up amazingly after owning for over a year, I’ve dropped it, scrapped it, and even used it to open a bottle cap! I would recommend this product to anyone.”

With its ultra-durable design, the Ridge wallet takes all the guesswork and worry out of wallet shopping. You can even customize it with its own AirTag holder ($20, was $25 at Amazon) , which is great if you’re constantly losing track of your stuff.

Whether you’re getting it for yourself or a gift for someone, you can score the Ridge Minimalist Slim Wallet for just $67 on Amazon here . Additionally, you can save on these Ridge wallets as well: