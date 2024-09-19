Walmart is selling a popular $279 grill for only $147, and shoppers say it's 'wonderful

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

While barbecues are generally thought of as a summer activity, there’s really no better time to cook and eat al fresco than an early fall day. And since the past few winters have been pretty mild, there’s a good chance that you could find yourself grilling into the holiday months. Thanksgiving turkey burgers anyone?

But in order to grill up a storm while the weather is nice, you have to have the tools to do so. This RevoAce Dual-Fuel Grill (meaning it uses both charcoal and gas) could definitely come in handy, and now that it's priced at less than $150… seriously, what's stopping you? It's earned more than 1,000 five-star ratings, and now is a whopping $132 off.

RevoAce Dual-Fuel Grill, $147 (was $279) at Walmart

Courtesy of Walmart

This grill has two separate cooking spaces, one powered by charcoal and the other by gas. These can be used individually or simultaneously, and it has a total of 557 square inches of cooking space. There are also 188 square inches of warming plate space to help keep your cooked food hot. “Extremely well designed," one shopper wrote. "Great features, heavy-duty parts, and the dual charcoal/gas sides are exactly what I was looking for. You get everything you'd look for in more expensive grills, but at a fraction of the price."

The grill is on the smaller side so it won’t take up a ton of space—but it’s still capable of cooking 33 burgers at a time—more than enough for most purposes. If you’re still on the fence, take the word of this two-time customer.

“This is actually the second time I have owned this grill," they wrote. "I moved a couple years ago and sold this grill before I moved. When I got to my new house I bought this grill again. It is wonderful! I love that there are temperature gauges on each side, so it’s easier to regulate the heat.”