Walmart is selling a $200 air purifier for only $68, and shoppers say it's 'great for allergen sufferers'

Clean air is one of the most important factors for lung health, especially for anyone with breathing issues or allergies. But you don't need to have a health condition to reap the benefits of a good air purifier. After all, whether it's at home or in the office, you deserve to breathe easy.

Thankfully, Walmart has what you need to freshen up your space with the Renpho HEPA Air Purifier . It's on sale right now for only $68, which is a discount of $132 off the regular price. If you were ever going to buy an air purifier, this is the time.

This five-stage filtration purifier offers 360-degree purification for indoor air. It's especially useful for those suffering from allergies and other symptoms like sore throat, itchy eyes, and stuffy sinuses. It includes three adjustable fan speeds, a filter replacement indicator, and sleep mode, which operates at a hushed 26decibel sound level to not disturb your slumber.

Renpho HEPA Air Purifier, $68, (was $200) at Walmart

This air purifier uses a high-quality true HEPA H13 filter, which is included with the purchase. That means it can capture particles in the air as small as 0.3 microns including pollen, dust, and pet dander that don't stand a chance against this filter. It can even reduce the impact of kitchen smoke and perfume on the surrounding air quality. It works best in rooms up to 600 square feet, so it's ideal for most living rooms, bedrooms, and offices.

With over 1,700 perfect ratings, this air purifier has quite the reputation. One of the most popular aspects with Walmart shoppers is that the purifier is "great for allergen sufferers." A reviewer also commented, "I noticed the difference within the first few minutes of using it!"

Additional true HEPA H13 filters can be ordered directly from Walmart , though you won't need extras to get started since they only need to be replaced once every six to eight months, according to the brand. The air purifier comes with free five-day shipping, depending on your location, which means you could be breathing better in less than a week for an amazingly low price.