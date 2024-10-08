Walmart is selling a $160 heating pad for only $29 that shoppers say is 'perfect for neck and shoulder pain'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon's Prime Big Deals Day is now underway, but they're not the only store to be dropping some massive discounts. If you want some of the best deals available, you will want to keep an eye on other retailers like Wayfair, and Walmart, as they have sales on everything from bedding to furniture to appliances and more.

One of Walmart's best current sales for its Walmart Holiday Deals event is on a Renpho Neck and Shoulder Electric Heating Pad that shoppers say is "perfect for neck and shoulder pain." Normally listed at $160, this pad has plummeted to only $29.

Renpho Neck and Shoulder Heating Pad, $29 (was $160) at Walmart

The pad is designed to wrap around the neck and shoulders, and is made of a soft flannel material that feels comfortable against sensitive skin. It has a total of nine different heat settings as well as four auto-off options which help to conserve energy and turn off for you if you wear it to bed. One shopper said, "I had been using the microwavable heating pads prior to this and of course they lose their heat relatively quickly, so I love that this one maintains the same level of heat".

It has evenly distributed heating wires which not only allow it to warm up fast, but also makes sure that the heat is consistent throughout. The fabric portion is also detachable and can be hand or machine washed.

It is a standard size that fits most, and it has a snap fastener and weighted edges to help keep it in place. "I LOVE this," said one shopper, who called it "the best." "It fits me well and works great so far. I really like that it stays in place. It works much better than trying to use a regular, flat heating pad." Another shopper loved the fastener, and said "I was having bad neck spasms from an auto accident and this thing was a lifesaver!"