Walmart is selling a $160 massage gun for $60, and shoppers say it's 'wonderful'

Whether you have tight muscles from a workout or from sitting at your desk all day, a massage is one of the best ways to loosen back up. Unfortunately, most of us can't afford to get a weekly kneading done, but if you want a way to get your knots out at home, an electric massage gun is a great option.

While some models still sit around the $200 to $300 range, you can find some options that are much more affordable, and on sale. Just look at this Renpho Portable Electric Massage Gun that is normally $160, but is currently being sold at Walmart for only $60—we're already feeling more relaxed.

Renpho Portable Electric Massage Gun, $60 (was $160) at Walmart

This massage gun comes in a portable case that holds the gun, charger, and six different heads, which target different muscle groups and depths.

"Aside from my better half being a massage therapist," noted one shopper, "having this Renpho massage gun at my reach is by far one of the best tools I have to tackle back, legs, neck or arm pain. It’s especially wonderful at loosening my back knots in the sciatica region. I highly recommend this tool for if you have somebody at home who can administer it to you or if you have no problem using it on yourself—this tool literally massaged the knots and pains out of me while also enabling more blood flow."

It has 20 adjustable speeds and is ultra-quiet at only 45 db— the sound level equivalent to a library. "It has a very manageable weight for self use all over the body," said one shopper, which we agree with since it's only 6 pounds. "Good on top of clothing or skin—though the lowest setting was perfect for me."

There is also a 15-minute auto timer that turns it off after that allotted time, so you won't waste the battery life. You won't have to worry too much about that though, since battery life is about 150 minutes on a single charge, making it perfect for frequent travelers.