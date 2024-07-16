Amazon is selling a $116 waterproof Bluetooth speaker for only $30 during Prime Day

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Finding a Bluetooth speaker that hits all the right notes isn't always easy. The delicate balance between sound quality, size, and durability can be elusive, but we just found a Prime Day deal on one that Amazon shoppers love.

The Raymate Bluetooth Speaker is on sale during Prime Day for only $30, which is a booming $86 off the regular price. One Amazon shopper called it "a perfect purchase" while another raved , "The bass is full and the sound quality is all you could ask for." They continued on to say, "I'm very pleased with the price and performance of this speaker."

Although an Amazon Prime membership isn't required for this deal, almost all of the other sale items during Prime Day do require a membership. It's only $15 a month and gives you full access to free shipping, all Prime Day offers, as well as Prime Video, and Prime Gaming. Now is the perfect time to join and take advantage of Prime Day deals.

Raymate Bluetooth Speaker, $30 (was $116) at Amazon

This little Bluetooth speaker packs a punch when it comes to features. It includes HiFi sound with dual 20W speaker drivers, a high-capacity rechargeable battery, and a fully waterproof casing. This makes the speaker useful both at home and in the great outdoors. It also includes high-visibility control buttons at the top of the speaker. The sound quality is clear and distortion-free, as many reviewers shared.

One of the most impactful reviews from an Amazon shopper stated, "I bought this speaker because it was on sale. After listening to it I think it’s worth the full price." When it comes to portable Bluetooth speakers, nothing is more important than sound quality, and this speaker passes that test.