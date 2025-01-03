Amazon is selling 'fabulous' $203 Ray-Ban sunglasses for $94 with Prime, and shoppers love the 'stylish' design

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sunglasses aren't just about how you see the world, but how the world sees you. Whether you're lounging on patio furniture in the backyard, or running errands on a sunny Saturday, you want to see your best and look your best. Amazon can help with a gorgeous pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses that are currently on sale with a Prime membership. This deal is further proof that it certainly pays to be part of the club!

The Ray-Ban Wings Shield Sunglasses are only $94 for Prime members, which is 54% off the regular price of $203. If you can get your hands on these stylish specs, then you'll be made in the shades!

Ray-Ban RB3597 Wings Shield Sunglasses, $94 with Prime (was $203) at Amazon

It's not every day you can find sunglasses this cool for a price this low. With the iconic Ray-Ban logo printed in the upper right corner of the lens, there's no mistaking this perfect pair for a lesser brand. The durable dark gray lenses offer 100% UV protection and give the glasses a subtle contrast next to the bold gold-toned winged frames. This is a timeless design that looked as good 30 years ago as it does today. The sunglasses come with a branded case and a microfiber polishing cloth. You have four color combinations from which to choose, with varied frame and lens colors available.

Amazon shoppers were impressed with these chic shades. One customer, who called them "fabulous," added that they were the "perfect stylish glasses." Another raved about being able to "adjust the nose piece to reposition it for my face, something gas station sunglasses don't do."

Many reviewers claimed they had purchased multiple of these glasses, including one who shared, "These are the second pair that I bought for my husband because now he can keep one pair in the car and wear the other pair when going out and about. They fit perfectly and the lens quality is excellent. They are superbly better than any sunglasses he's had."