Amazon is selling photochromic smart glasses for only $26

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Why we love this deal

If there’s one piece of tech that makes people feel like they’re living in the future, it’s smart glasses. It’s one of the best ways to stay connected without being too obvious. One of the best places to find deals on smart glasses is Amazon. In fact, the retailer is currently selling one of its best pairs of smart glasses for an incredibly low price. We recommend purchasing these sooner rather than later, as high-tech gifts usually fly off the shelves quickly this time of year.

The QJF Photochromic Smart Glasses are $26 right now. If you’ve never owned smart glasses before, this is the perfect opportunity to get your foot in the door and join the club.

QJF Photochromic Smart Glasses, $26 at Amazon

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Why do shoppers love it?

These glasses offer a shocking amount of features for such an affordable price. They include photochromic lenses that turn dark in the sunlight, an all-day rechargeable battery, and intuitive touch controls on the frame. Using the touch controls, you can manage just about anything on the glasses when connected to your phone or device via Bluetooth. Speaking of smartphones, perhaps the most practical use for these glasses is making and receiving phone calls.

You can utilize these glasses to easily make and answer phone calls. The dual stereo speakers embedded in the arms of the glasses offer crystal-clear sound. What’s more, the glasses have a noise-canceling microphone that allows whoever is on the other end of the line to hear every word precisely as it’s being delivered. The speakers are also great for enjoying music, podcasts, or audiobooks.

The lenses have blue light filtration, making work and play on a computer screen easier, especially when you spend long hours in front of the computer. At just 33 grams, the frames are incredibly lightweight and easy to wear. The glasses work with both Android and Apple devices, and the voice command feature makes use with either easy. They’re available in three frame styles as well, so there’s something for everyone.

Details to know

Lenses: Darkening photochromic clear lenses.

Darkening photochromic clear lenses. Audio: Dual stereo speakers in arms.

Dual stereo speakers in arms. Microphone: Built-in noise-canceling mic.

Amazon customers were very impressed with these glasses. One shared that they “love these smart glasses,” adding, “I was honestly blown away by the QJF smart glasses! They combine style, function, and smart tech in one sleek package.”

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If you want to boost your tech game for the new year, then there’s no better way to do it than with the QJF Photochromic Smart Glasses. They’re only $26 at the moment, meaning now’s your chance to score a handy accessory at an affordable price.