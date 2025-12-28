Amazon is selling photochromic smart glasses for only $26

“They combine style, function, and smart tech.”

By Adam Reeder
Senior Commerce Writer, TheStreet
HAYDOCK, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 15: The Amazon logo is displayed outside Amazon UK MAN8 Warehouse on October 15, 2023 in Haydock, United Kingdom. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

The Amazon logo is displayed outside Amazon.

Courtesy of Amazon

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Get TheStreet in your Google feed
Preferred SourceGoogle Discover

Why we love this deal

If there’s one piece of tech that makes people feel like they’re living in the future, it’s smart glasses. It’s one of the best ways to stay connected without being too obvious. One of the best places to find deals on smart glasses is Amazon. In fact, the retailer is currently selling one of its best pairs of smart glasses for an incredibly low price. We recommend purchasing these sooner rather than later, as high-tech gifts usually fly off the shelves quickly this time of year.

The QJF Photochromic Smart Glasses are $26 right now. If you’ve never owned smart glasses before, this is the perfect opportunity to get your foot in the door and join the club. 

QJF Photochromic Smart Glasses, $26 at Amazon

QJF Photochromic Smart Glasses
Courtesy of Amazon
Get it

Why do shoppers love it?

These glasses offer a shocking amount of features for such an affordable price. They include photochromic lenses that turn dark in the sunlight, an all-day rechargeable battery, and intuitive touch controls on the frame. Using the touch controls, you can manage just about anything on the glasses when connected to your phone or device via Bluetooth. Speaking of smartphones, perhaps the most practical use for these glasses is making and receiving phone calls.

You can utilize these glasses to easily make and answer phone calls. The dual stereo speakers embedded in the arms of the glasses offer crystal-clear sound. What’s more, the glasses have a noise-canceling microphone that allows whoever is on the other end of the line to hear every word precisely as it’s being delivered. The speakers are also great for enjoying music, podcasts, or audiobooks.

The lenses have blue light filtration, making work and play on a computer screen easier, especially when you spend long hours in front of the computer. At just 33 grams, the frames are incredibly lightweight and easy to wear. The glasses work with both Android and Apple devices, and the voice command feature makes use with either easy. They’re available in three frame styles as well, so there’s something for everyone. 

Details to know

  • Lenses: Darkening photochromic clear lenses.
  • Audio: Dual stereo speakers in arms.
  • Microphone: Built-in noise-canceling mic.

Amazon customers were very impressed with these glasses. One shared that they “love these smart glasses,” adding, “I was honestly blown away by the QJF smart glasses! They combine style, function, and smart tech in one sleek package.”

Shop more deals 

If you want to boost your tech game for the new year, then there’s no better way to do it than with the QJF Photochromic Smart Glasses. They’re only $26 at the moment, meaning now’s your chance to score a handy accessory at an affordable price. 

Deals We're Loving Right Now

Shop these editor-approved discounts.

View post: Walmart is selling a $230 lightweight duvet for $36
Deals

Walmart is selling a $230 lightweight duvet for $36

View post: Macy’s $500 diamond-cut ice chain bracelet crafted with 14-karat gold is 76% off
Deals

Macy’s $500 diamond-cut ice chain bracelet crafted with 14-karat gold is 76% off

View post: Amazon's $34 smart floor lamp brightens up the home with 16 million customizable colors
Deals

Amazon's $34 smart floor lamp brightens up the home with 16 million customizable colors

View post: Walmart has a 2-person canopy swing that’s perfect for fall days for $85
Deals

Walmart has a 2-person canopy swing that’s perfect for fall days for $85

View post: Walmart's $230 9-compartment buffet cabinet with a 300-pound capacity is 57% off
Deals

Walmart's $230 9-compartment buffet cabinet with a 300-pound capacity is 57% off

View post: REI's $67 adjustable hooded jacket is perfect for fall layering
Deals

REI's $67 adjustable hooded jacket is perfect for fall layering

View post: Walmart’s $18 Swarovski rose earrings come in three shades of gold
Deals

Walmart’s $18 Swarovski rose earrings come in three shades of gold

View post: Amazon's $136 farmhouse storage cabinet holds over 1,000 pounds
Deals

Amazon's $136 farmhouse storage cabinet holds over 1,000 pounds

View post: Walmart's $65 rocking chair patio set is the perfect way to enjoy fall weather
Deals

Walmart's $65 rocking chair patio set is the perfect way to enjoy fall weather

View post: Walmart’s AI-enabled 2-in-1 laptop and tablet is on sale for $100
Deals

Walmart’s AI-enabled 2-in-1 laptop and tablet is on sale for $100

About the author

Adam Reeder

Senior Commerce Writer, TheStreet

Adam Reeder is a journalist and senior commerce writer at TheStreet with more than 20 years of experience in media and 8 years of experience writing about the connections between consumer products and personal finance. He writes for TheStreet's shopping section, where he covers luxury watches and athletic footwear, in addition to personal tech, home goods, tools, and more.

Trending Stories

01
Deals

Walmart's farmhouse pantry that can hold up to 320 pounds is now $120

Adam Reeder

02
Deals

Amazon has a bestselling metal storage shed with lockable doors for only $110

Pauline Lacsamana

03
Deals

Walmart is selling a 3-piece rocking chair patio set for just $75

Pauline Lacsamana

04
Deals

Walmart's $12 memory foam slippers 'feel like walking on clouds'

Liz Sheldon