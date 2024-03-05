A top-selling air purifier at Amazon that makes a 'noticeable difference' is flying off the site while on sale

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With the weather warming up and trees starting to bloom, that means allergy season is officially here and with it might come some unwanted symptoms like stuffy noses and itchy eyes. Instead of allowing yourself to suffer for the next several weeks, take matters into your own hands and invest in a quality air purifier.

The PuroAir Hepa 14 Air Purifier is an Amazon-shopper-loved option that's backed by thousands of perfect ratings and is the no. 3 bestseller in the Hepa filters air purifiers category . It's currently on sale for a whopping $75 off and this limited-time deal won't last long, especially since over 10,000 units have already sold in the past 30 days.

We aren't that shocked considering this machine is suitable for large spaces up to 1,115 square feet and removes up to 99.99% of particles from the air, including allergens, pet dander, smoke, dust, odors, and even mold spores. This model uses a powerful motor with a large filtration system that captures particles as small as 0.1 microns. Plus, it only weighs 8 pounds, so it's easy to move from one room to another to get the most use out of it.

PuroAir Hepa 14 Air Purifier, $154 (was $229) at Amazon

It has a user-friendly interface that allows you to manually adjust fan speeds, set timers, turn on night mode, and see what the air quality is in your home at all times. Additionally, this air purifier features a smart particle sensor that automatically tracks the air quality in your home 24/7 and will adjust itself to the proper settings all on its own. The best part is it removes particles in mere minutes, according to the brand.

Nearly 5,000 people have given this unit a five-star rating and several reviewers said it's their secret for "allergy relief" while others agreed with the brand that it really does start working within minutes of being turned on.

"I recently invested in this home purifier, and it has transformed my living space completely," one shopper wrote . "This purifier, which I use 24/7, deserves nothing less than a 10/10 rating for its exceptional performance. From the moment it was turned on, there was a noticeable difference in the freshness and cleanliness of the air. It provides a healthier living environment, operates quietly and efficiently, and is easy to maintain, making it a top-rated choice for anyone looking to improve their indoor air quality."