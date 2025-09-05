Amazon is selling 'comfortable' $70 suede clogs for only $40

Why we love this deal

When it comes to your shoe collection, there are a few staples everyone needs. The sneaker, of course, goes everywhere from the gym to errands. The dress shoe is for dates and special events. Flip-flops are a must for the beach. And then there’s the shoe that’s so versatile and easy that you automatically defer to it as the pair you wear everywhere.

If your wardrobe lacks that easy shoe, this Amazon sale on the Project Cloud Benton Suede Clogs can solve your problem. They’re currently 43% off at just $40, which is a great price for a shoe made of real leather.

Project Cloud Benton Chunky Clogs, $40 (was $70) at Amazon

Get it.

Why do shoppers love it?

If you’re looking at these clogs and thinking they look a lot like the classic Birkenstock silhouette, you would be right. The originals are a fantastic shoe, but at around $170 a pair, their classic style and podiatrist-recommended arch support simply aren’t affordable for everyone.

These clogs are a great solution if you want a similar look and support without the high price tag. Made with a premium leather upper and a memory foam insole, they’re built for extreme comfort. They also feature a cute non-slip platform sole, making them look a little trendier than the average Birkenstock and adding more cushioning.

Details to know

Material: These shoes feature a leather upper, a memory foam insole, and a rubber non-slip platform sole.

These shoes feature a leather upper, a memory foam insole, and a rubber non-slip platform sole. Colors available: Only black is available at this price. However, eight other colors are available at varying discounts, including Cacao Suede, Chestnut, Blackmono, and more.

Only black is available at this price. However, eight other colors are available at varying discounts, including Cacao Suede, Chestnut, Blackmono, and more. Sizes available: Women’s sizes 5.5 through 11.

More than 100 shoppers gave the Project Cloud Benton clogs a five-star rating, with several saying that they are a good budget-conscious replacement for Birkenstocks.

“These exceeded expectations,” one shopper said, noting that they’re “great quality and very cute.” Another shared that the clogs are “so comfortable and easy to wear.” Some reviews say they run small, and to consider sizing up by half if you have wide feet.

Shop more deals

If you love the Birkenstock look but don’t have the same passion for the price, consider Amazon’s deal on the Project Cloud Benton Suede Clogs. At just $40, they’re a fraction of the cost of the shoes they’re inspired by, and they’re sure to become your favorite new everyday shoes.