Walmart is selling a $400 cordless stick vacuum for only $79 that shoppers say is 'better' than Dyson

There are so many different types of vacuums on the market these days that it can feel nearly impossible to make a decision. It helps to narrow down what you want, and if you're searching for a lightweight model that doesn't take up a ton of room but still works on various surfaces, you're in luck.

The Prettycare Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner usually retails for $400, but is on sale for only $79 at Walmart. This particular model only weighs 3 pounds and is so popular that it has racked up more than 14,500 five-star ratings from shoppers who "love" it for cleaning low-pile carpets, rugs, and hard floors.

It even transforms into a handheld device and comes with two interchangeable attachments that are great for cleaning hard-to-reach areas as well as furniture. Use the crevice tool for removing dust under and around furniture and use the two-in-one brush for removing hair and tough spots.

Prettycare Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $79 (was $400) at Walmart

This cordless vacuum uses a powerful motor with rotating bristles to pick up virtually everything in its path including dirt, dander, crumbs, pet hair, and other debris. It features bright LED lights on the front that illuminate the space to show dust you might not have known was even there. This ensures no spot is missed and nothing is left behind.

Everything it sucks up goes through a HEPA filtration system that removes even the smallest particles from the air. Then, it's deposited into a one-touch empty waste bin that is discarded without getting your hands dirty.

It runs for up to 35 minutes on a single charge, depending on the cleaning mode you choose, and offers enough power to clean an entire room in one go. Vacuuming without cords saves you time and is less of a hassle than using a bulky corded model. That's why so many shoppers have already made the switch.

One five-star reviewer went as far as to say that it's "same as a Dyson but better."

"I'm so impressed with this $80 vacuum," they added. "It has the light just like my Dyson did so you can see all the dirt, and the suction power is great! It's SOOO quiet too. And the battery lasts me enough to vacuum my entire 1,200-square-foot apartment! Just buy it! You won't regret it."