Abercrombie & Fitch is selling a $40 t-shirt for only $17, and shoppers say it's a 'wardrobe staple'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Don't underestimate the power of a solid basic t-shirt. Basics are versatile wardrobe must-haves that can be worn on most occasions, from hangouts at home to date nights. When the fit and material is just right, you truly won't want to wear anything else. And if you're looking for the perfect one, check out the Premium Elevated Tee from Abercrombie & Fitch. Just like the name suggests, it's premium, elevated, and the best part? It's currently on clearance. Right now, you can get the $40 t-shirt for just $17.

Premium Elevated Tee, $17 (was $40) at Abercrombie & Fitch

The Premium Elevated Tee from Abercrombie & Fitch has a classic design that every closet can benefit from. With short sleeves and an oversized fit, it offers a cool and effortless look that's versatile enough to wear on its own or layer under a jacket when the temperature drops. In addition to a casual silhouette, it's made of 100% cotton that's heavyweight and soft. To top it off, the t-shirt has a left chest pocket, which is a subtle touch that takes a basic tee to the next level.

The t-shirt is available in 12 colors — from crisp white to navy stripes — and sizes XS to XXL. You can also choose between regular and tall lengths, which is a major bonus for those with longer torsos or who prefer a longer fit.

The t-shirt is a customer favorite, with many shoppers saying it's "perfect," "very comfortable," and a "wardrobe staple." One reviewer even said that it's "the best white tee" they've found.

Shoppers also noted the tee's material and said it's "high quality," "so soft," and a "nice basic tee with a little more weight to it" that's fantastic for everyday use.