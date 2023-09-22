Amazon shoppers say these now-$21 pillows gave them the ‘best sleep ever’ and ‘no neck pain’

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Believe it or not, having the proper bed pillow can be the deciding factor on whether you’re getting quality sleep each night. Having a good mattress helps, but supportive pillows are what promote healthy spinal alignment around your neck and upper back. Amazon has many options, but there’s one set in particular that has shoppers in a frenzy.

The Pozino Queen Down Alternative Pillows come in a two-pack for just $21, which equals to only $10.50 apiece. A price like that is practically unheard of, especially since they “feel expensive,” according to a reviewer .

Each is made of soft microfiber fabric that feels cool against the skin and is great for hot sleepers. They’re filled with more microfiber that mimics down in the sense that it’s flexible yet supportive but without the negative side effects like feathers poking and prodding your face while trying to sleep.

Another perk is the entire pillow is machine washable, making it easy to clean. That also means they’ll likely last longer. One note: Since they arrive in a vacuum-sealed bag, the pillows need up to 24 hours to fully expand and give them a good fluff before using them.

Pozino Queen Down Alternative Pillows, $21 at Amazon

These pillows are a solid choice for all types of sleepers, whether you lie on your back, stomach, or side. They provide a plush place to rest your head while ensuring healthy spinal alignment.

Over 8,000 shoppers have given the pair a perfect rating and more than 10,000 people have purchased a set in the past 30 days. One reviewer said , “I had the best sleep ever with these pillows and I woke up with no neck pain.” Hundreds of others rave about how “comfortable” they are.

Needless to say, these down alternative pillows are a great bargain for anyone looking to replace their worn-out bed pillows without spending much money.

