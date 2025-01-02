Walmart is selling an $80 military smartwatch for only $20, and shoppers say they're 'impressed' with the quality

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you're looking for a new gadget to kickstart the new year, look no further than a smartwatch. But if you need one that's heavy-duty, stylish, and packed with features, the Posrue Military Smartwatch is an excellent option. And the best part? It's on sale at Walmart right now. There's a flash deal on the bestseller with a 75% price drop from $80 all the way to just $20.

Posrue Military Smartwatch, $20 (was $80) at Walmart

The smartwatch has a rugged design that looks as good as it is durable. According to the brand, it can withstand everything from hot steam to low temperatures. Plus, it's waterproof. With Bluetooth capabilities and compatibility with Android smartphones and Apple iPhones, you can receive calls, text messages, and notifications. Additionally, you can use the smartwatch to control your camera and music, and it functions as a timer, alarm clock, step counter, and more. Along with a 1.5-inch customizable touchscreen display, it has a long battery life with a runtime of up to15 days.

Shoppers emphasize that it's a "great budget smartwatch," thanks to its long battery life, features, the health information it provides, and the price.

One customer said it's a "great first smartwatch," as it's "simple to set up, and even easier to use." They said they were "impressed with all the options available for customization, as well as functionality. It’s built tough, but looks very classy."

"Honestly, I'm blown away by how good this watch is for under $40. It does almost everything the Fitbit Versa 2 does for less than a quarter of the price. It gives me all my notifications, music controls, heart monitor (about 90% accurate), and more," one shopper said. Another customer mentioned that it's a "nice alternative" to a Garmin watch with "all the basic features you need."