Walmart's bestselling $50 boots are now $23, and shoppers call them 'comfortable' and 'tough'

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A pair of boots can be dressed up or down and are stylish year-round. You can wear them to the office or while having a casual dinner with friends. They can either dress up an outfit, or they can make it more laid-back. You can wear them with a skirt or pants.

We found a pair of men’s boots that are great for all occasions and are available at a fantastic price. And, they have more than 750 five-star ratings. The Portland Boot Company Fulton 6-Inch Lace-Up Boots are currently on sale for $23. You could get two pairs of boots and still not reach the original price of $50.

Portland Boot Company Fulton 6-Inch Lace-Up Boots, $23 (was $50) at Walmart

Get it.

These moc toe boots have a 6-inch shaft for a timeless look and comfortable feel. They have a slip-resistant rubber wedge outsole and a synthetic leather upper that’s easy to wipe clean. A padded insole gives you support, and a lace-up closure with speed hooks lets you adjust the fit.

These boots come in four colors and are available in plenty of sizes, which is rare to see with a pair of shoes on clearance. Get more than one pair to suit different outfits, or buy a backup pair for the day when these inevitably need to be replaced. You can also get them in regular and wide widths.

Shoppers compliment the boots on their quality, comfort, and fit, calling them a “very well-made casual boot.”

“Bought these for the boyfriend and we both are obsessed,” one shopper writes. “Wasn’t really expecting much considering the price but was pleasantly surprised when we got them! As you can see in the photo he has definitely gotten good use out of them.”

“The boots are comfortable and tough at the same time,” another reviewer adds. “They protect your feet from the cold weather as they are warm due to the inner lining.”

If you’re looking for a timeless pair of men’s boots at a great price, look no further. Consider the Portland Boot Company Fulton 6-Inch Lace Up Boots for $23 while they are still on clearance.