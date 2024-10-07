Amazon is selling a 'dentist recommended' $180 electric toothbrush for $80, its lowest price in history

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Oral hygiene is an important part of your overall health, and that's why investing in a quality toothbrush is essential. Thankfully, Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2024 starts in just a few hours, and thousands of products will be on sale.

The good news is you don't have to wait to score a highly rated toothbrush at a discounted rate because the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean Electric Toothbrush is already on sale for a whopping $100 off as long as you're signed up for a Prime membership.

If you're not already a member, take this as your sign to become one and you'll have access to the entire two-day sale along with other perks like fast, free shipping, Prime Video, Prime Gaming, Prime Reading, and more. This Philips toothbrush originally retails for $180, but is marked down to its lowest price in history of only $80 thanks to double discounts. Just make sure to apply the on-page $20-off coupon before adding it to your cart to get the final price at checkout.

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean Electric Toothbrush, $80 (was $180) at Amazon

This electric toothbrush uses a built-in two-minute timer to ensure you're brushing for the recommended amount of time, and can run for up to 14 days on a single charge. Plus, it has a user-friendly design with a power button and three settings for cleaning, whitening, and gum care. There are also indicator lights to alert you when it's time to swap the brush head or charge its battery. To make this deal even sweeter, the toothbrush comes complete with a brush head replacement and a charging travel case, which means you can use it anywhere without taking up a ton of space in your suitcase.

More than 11,000 people have given it a five-star rating and over 1,000 have already sold in the past 30 days. One shopper called it a "game changer" and said, "I wondered why I waited so long to get an electric toothbrush."

"Dentist recommended this brush so I got it…works great," another reviewer wrote . "Seems to be waterproof because I bring it in the shower to save time in the mornings. Battery works great [and] I only charge it once a week and the case is great for transport."