Amazon's no. 1 bestselling electric toothbrush with 26,000+ 5-star ratings is on sale for just $40

It's never a bad time to invest in a healthier, whiter smile. But it's an especially great time when the improvement is a downright steal.
Right now on Amazon, the
Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush, $40 (was $50) at
Amazon
Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush offers a ton of features that can improve your overall oral health, including two intensity settings and a pressure sensor. So, if you're pushing too hard on your teeth, the pressure sensor flashes red, which is almost like having a dental coach right in your bathroom but much, much less creepy.
It also has QuadPacer tech which beeps and pauses to let you know when you should focus attention on another section of your mouth, while the SmarTimer automatically turns off the toothbrush when your 2 minutes (the American Dental Association recommended amount of time) is up.
"No idea why I didn't get one of these sooner,"
If you're looking to finally ditch that manual toothbrush, or if your old one has accumulated that weird, orange crust that you're a little concerned by, this is a great time to buy a new toothbrush from a well-respected, highly-regarded company.
