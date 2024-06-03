Amazon's no. 1 bestselling electric toothbrush with 26,000+ 5-star ratings is on sale for just $40

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It's never a bad time to invest in a healthier, whiter smile. But it's an especially great time when the improvement is a downright steal.

Right now on Amazon, the Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush is 20% off its usual price of $50. This highly-rated, award-winning Sonicare promises to remove up to seven times more plaque than a standard toothbrush. It'll last for two weeks before you'll need to charge it on the included base. It's even an Amazon no. 1 bestseller , gaining more than 26,000 five-star reviews.

Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush, $40 (was $50) at Amazon

Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush offers a ton of features that can improve your overall oral health, including two intensity settings and a pressure sensor. So, if you're pushing too hard on your teeth, the pressure sensor flashes red, which is almost like having a dental coach right in your bathroom but much, much less creepy.

It also has QuadPacer tech which beeps and pauses to let you know when you should focus attention on another section of your mouth, while the SmarTimer automatically turns off the toothbrush when your 2 minutes (the American Dental Association recommended amount of time) is up.

"No idea why I didn't get one of these sooner," one reviewer wrote . "My most recent dental appointment was a bit of a reality check for me and this is the first thing I bought since. I find this to be WAY better than a manual brush and it really gets in all the nooks and crannies. It's so much less work too. … Overall this is a must-buy in my book."

If you're looking to finally ditch that manual toothbrush, or if your old one has accumulated that weird, orange crust that you're a little concerned by, this is a great time to buy a new toothbrush from a well-respected, highly-regarded company.