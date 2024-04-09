Thousands of shoppers are buying this $40 handheld vacuum at Amazon that's a 'game changer for quick cleanups'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sometimes dragging out the full-size vacuum isn't worth the hassle for small messes, so instead, thousands of shoppers are investing in a handheld model that's more convenient and affordable.

The Pemacom Cordless Handheld Vacuum is a no. 1 new release at Amazon and only costs $40. It might not have tons of ratings just yet, but more than 4,000 units have already sold in the past 30 days, so it's likely to have tons of rave reviews in no time. After all, it's equipped with a high-speed motor that produces ample suction power for cleaning up crumbs, pet hair, and dirt with ease. It even comes with interchangeable attachments (a crevice tool and brush head) that make it great for cleaning hard-to-reach areas as well as furniture.

Pemacom Cordless Handheld Vacuum, $40 at Amazon

The best part about this handheld device is that it can be used practically anywhere thanks to its lightweight, wireless design. It weighs less than 2 pounds and runs for up to 18 minutes on a single charge, which might not sound like a lot of time, but it can tackle several small jobs with efficiency. People use it for cleaning furniture, car interiors, countertops, keyboards, window sills, and more.

As dirt and debris are picked up, it goes through a washable and reusable filtration system that prevents particles from flying back into the air. Then, it's deposited into an 800ml clear dust cup that's easy to empty without getting your hands dirty.

One person said , "It picks up SO much" and even included a video with their review showing how well it works in real-time. "Great compact vacuum for price," they added. "Suction is unbelievable!!!"

"I recently got this portable handheld vacuum, and I must say, it has exceeded my expectations in every aspect," another reviewer wrote . "From its convenient USB charging capability to its impressive suction power, this vacuum is a game-changer for quick cleanups. It effortlessly picks up crumbs, dust, and debris, leaving surfaces spotless. Even on tougher messes like sawdust, it proved its prowess with just a single pass."