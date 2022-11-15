Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and the holidays are fast approaching, so to set the scene, Peloton just dropped its 2022 Holiday Apparel Collection. And as you might suspect, the gear is fit for both on- and off-the-Bike, Tread, or Guide.

The 2022 Holiday Collection has picks for both women across tops, bottoms, outerwear, and accessories. And if you’re not after the latest collection, Peloton Apparel is also discounting other styles for all.

So ahead we’re breaking out our favorites from the new collection, plus the gear that is already seeing discounts ahead of Black Friday. Additionally, we’re breaking out the discounts we’re expecting to see on the Peloton Bike and Peloton Guide.

Whether you’re lounging around the house, going for a more casual fit to the office, or working out on a chilly day, this crewneck pullover allows you to do it with flair. It comes in a bold purple color with a rainbow Peloton logo on the front and the brand name in rapid repeat on the back.

Who doesn’t love a fuzzy sweatshirt? Peloton’s half-zip pullover aims to delight with a cozy sherpa outer shell with a big kangaroo style pocket on the front. It’s plush all around with a quarter-zip to help you cool off when need be.

Perfect for those chilly autumn or winter days, the Rush Jogger could be a staple in your wardrobe. It’s made from a terry material for comfort all around, can be easily washed at home, and features pockets with zippers.

This classic beanie sticks out with a bold pink color embellished with the Peloton brand name and icon. It’s one size fits all and a fun accessory for nearly any outfit.

Peloton Apparel Early Black Friday Sale

Black Friday is still a few days away, but Peloton Apparel is already offering over 150 items at a discount. And it’s wide ranging from bike shorts to short tees with hoodies, tanks, leggings, and accessories all in between.

Not only does this hat come in three styles — light purple, slate blue, or nantucket red — but it has a fun fabric Peloton patch on the front.

Ideal for pilates or barre classes, these grip socks offer safety and come in a fun tie-dye shade.

You can score these Show Up Rib Leggings for just $69 in this fun hot pink shade with a pop of blue on the leg. These are designed to not limit movement and to be a comfortable fit.

This hoodie is perfect for those warm winter days with a thick cotton blend build. Not to mention it comes in a bold color-block blue design with a kangaroo style front pocket for holding everything from your keys to a phone and wallet.

Fan of Queen? Love the Queen X Peloton classes? This crewneck pairs the comfort of a 100% cotton sweatshirt with a pretty epic Queen x Peloton graphic.

Peloton Bike Deal

Peloton surprised us all with an all-time-low discount on the original bike during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. Specifically it was knocked down to $1,225, a full $220 discount to $1,445. Given that this stuck around for the entirety of the sale, we’re pretty bullish that this discount will return for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

There is also a good chance we’ll see this deal arrive at both Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods. Now if you need a Bike sooner, you can also just get it for $1,445 and save on some sweet apparel to pair with the equipment.

Additionally, we should see the Peloton Guide drop below its $295 price tag. This is a connected camera that plugs into the back of your TV, gives you access to Peloton classes, and gives you real-time feedback.

