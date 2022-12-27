The Original Peloton Bike Is $250 off at Amazon

Since Peloton (PTON) - Get Free Report arrived on Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report earlier this year, it’s been the perfect time to score the indoor cycle at some sort of a discount. Even though the holidays are swiftly passing and we're heading straight into the new year, you can still get the Original Peloton Bike for 17% off at Amazon (and that includes free delivery).

The indoor cycling bike is just $1,195, a full $250 off. So whether you want to kick start your New Year’s resolution or have been waiting for the Peloton to drop in price, now is an excellent time to buy.

The Peloton Bike is really a one-stop-shop for fitness and sits at the center of the brand's ecosystem. Along with pedals, a fly-wheel, and a premium steel build, you get a 22-inch touchscreen. This is where instructors will inspire you to go farther, and also how you navigate all of the classes. You can stream and join live classes or instantly start your workout with an on-demand class.

The classes aren't only indoor cycling though. The $44 per/month all access membership gives you access to all of Peloton’s classes, including yoga, HIIT, meditation, running, and many others. You can stream those on the Bike’s touchscreen or via an app for iOS, Android, and many smart TV interfaces.

The membership gets you the most out of the bike. Without it you can just ride, in which you can control the resistance and see metrics, but you won't be able to take the full breadth of classes.

Testing the Peloton

In our testing, the 22-inch touchscreen is easy to use and we appreciate that you can tilt it. Classes look sharp and it can get pretty bright, but the other clutch feature is the built-in speakers can pump pretty loudly.

As for the ride, you’ll clip into the pedals after you adjust the seat to your liking. From there you’ll pedal as you wish and can adjust the level of resistance--aka how tough the ride is--via the knob at the center of the bike. The beginner classes do a good job of introducing you to all of the various settings of the bike as well.

You will need special shoes with clips to safely, and securely, ride on the Peloton bike. The brand makes their own shoes and the originals are discounted to $116 from $145 at Amazon. You can also get other biking shoes as long as you have the delta-compatible clips.

If you’re been wanting to get a Peloton or want to supercharge your goal of getting fit, the Peloton Bike at $250 off is an excellent deal. Just remember to factor in the shoes and the cost of membership.

