Patagonia is selling an 'amazing' $59 crossbody bag for just $35, and shoppers can't stop buying it
Signage outside a Patagonia store in Tokyo, Japan

Patagonia is selling an 'amazing' $59 crossbody bag for just $35, and shoppers can't stop buying it

"I will probably end up getting more colors."
Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg via Getty Images

"I will probably end up getting more colors."

Patagonia makes some of the best outdoor clothing, backpacks, and hiking accessories in the world. One of the most popular of those are the Patagonia crossbody bags. They're attractive and spacious, and one of them is currently on sale at a big discount. If you act quickly, you can get one for yourself before they run out, or the price goes back up!

The Patagonia Fieldsmith Hip Pack is only $35 at the moment, which is down from the original price of $59. If you hike your way to the buy button right now, you can still get this amazing deal.

Patagonia Fieldsmith Hip Pack, $35 (was $59) at Patagonia

Patagonia Fieldsmith Hip Pack

For such a simple design, this crossbody bag is incredibly versatile. It can be worn across the chest, back, or waist. All are equally comfortable and accessible. Made from organic cotton that's water-resistant, durable, and lightweight, the bag has a modern design with a rugged texture.

Its main 5-liter compartment has an internal mesh pocket that's great for keeping keys or other small items in place. There's also plenty of room for a standard smartphone and wallet. On the outside, the hip pack has a front zippered pocket and a carrying handle at the top. It's available in three colorways as well, so why not buy more than one?

Patagonia customers were thoroughly satisfied with this bag. One called it an "amazing everyday fanny pack," and added, "I find a lot of 1-liter or 2-liter fanny packs to be too small for my everyday needs. I love that this is a bigger pack, but not bulky…I personally like the fact that it's 100% cotton because it's nice and breathable…I will probably end up getting more colors."

Another buyer said they "love this bag. It's perfect to use on fly fishing trips when I don't need a lot of gear. I also use it for hiking as a hip pack as it easily holds a water bottle, phone, keys, etc."

The Patagonia Fieldsmith Hip Pack is as ready for fun in the great outdoors as you are. At just $35, you can't beat this deal, but you can miss it if you wait too long.

